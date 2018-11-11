Premier league

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Man City Vs Man United via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Live Commentary

Preamble

Right! We are just about to Kick-Off now! Stick around of Live Match Commentary, along with video Highlights and Goals. I'll be back a little later with a match report? Sound like a deal? DEAL? I have a feeling Sergio Aguero might score today...

Just 15 minutes or so away from kick-off in Manchester! Are you excited?! Over in Spain, Barcelona is losing 2-0 to Real Betis at half-time! Why don't you follow our Live Blog on the game to see the Betis goals (one is very good)

More fun and games with our man Matt Critchley! Check out Man City's dressing room!

Man City has arrived! Sergio Aguero is sporting, erm a jazzy haircut. Which I actually quite like.

So how is Manchester United going to cope without Paul Pogba?! It's certainly going to be interesting. Regardless of the absence of the flamboyant midfielder, United will be high spirits following their 2-1 Champions League win against Juventus. In many ways, there are some similarities with the game against the Citizens his afternoon. Both sides have impressive home records and play attacking the football. United picked there moments on Wednesday, scoring twice in the final three minutes. If Jose's side starts well defensively, they are well within a shout of shocking the league leaders on home turf. Especially with the likes of Lukaku & Sanchez on the bench. Regardless expect fireworks from the Portuguese coach!

As for Man City, who have gone with a frankly very confusing design to announce the team, have made two changes from the 6-0 thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. Sergio Aguero & Bernard Mendy come in to replace Gabriel Jesus & Aleksandr Zinchenko.

How we line-up in the 177th Manchester Derby! 🔵



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Subs | Muric, Kompany, Gündogan, Delph, Sané, Jesus, Foden



Presented by @HAYSWorldwide ⚽️ #MCIMUN #mancity pic.twitter.com/p07uaAz0aB — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 11, 2018

So confirmation of the Manchester United Team. No Pogba, Fellaini is his replacement. Up front it's the attacking trio of Lingard, Martial & Rashford. Alexis Sanchez & Romelu Lukaku make the bench.

Over in the studio, and former United defender Nemanja Matic is joining Richard Keys, Andy Gray & Gilberto Silva on pundit duties. The five time Premier League winner is confident United will be okay with out Paul Pogba...

Breaking Team News! No Paul Pogba in the Manchester United squad. beIN SPORTS man on the scene Matt Critchley has more!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of the Manchester Debry! It promises to be a fascinating encounter as league leaders Man City welcome Man United to the Etihad Stadium. Expect all the usual fun and games including Live Match Commentary, all the latest team news, reaction from the studio & Live goal videos! It should be a blast!