Goals

David Silva! 4-1! Surely it's all over now!

Jon Gorenc Stankovic pulls one back with a tap in for the Terriers! 3-1

Sergio Aguero with his second of the match! 3-0!

Gabriel Jesus makes it 2-0!

Aguero gives the Citizens the lead!

Preview

Manchester City will play their first home game of the 2018/2019 season, against a resolute Huddersfield side who will be looking to frustrate the reigning league champions. Understandably, much of the news this week has focused on Kevin De Bruyne who will be ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

Pep Guardiola may also be without Sergio Aguero & Benjamin Mendy for the visit of the Terriers and is expected to make a few changes in the side.

Key Man

Bernardo Silva is set to benefit from the untimely injury of De Bruyne. The Portuguese midfielder is most likely to start on Sunday and be the long-term replacement for the Belgian international. Silva started the season well, putting Arsenal to the sword with a well-taken goal in the opening game of the season. With Huddersfield likely to sit back and defend, Silva will be charged with unlocking the defence with a key pass.

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD11

Kick-off- 15:30

Stadium- Etihad Stadium, Manchester

As for Huddersfield, they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in their season opener. It's a tough opening round of games for David Wagner's team but will draw some confidence from last seasons 0-0 draw at the Etihad against the Citizens.

Wagner will elect to play in a 4-5-1 formation, and look to take Man City on the break when they can. Next up for the Terriers is Cardiff, and Wagner will be looking for a morale-boosting result ahead of the winnable tie against the newly promoted side.

Key Man

Former Man City man Aaron Mooy will have a point to prove against his old side. The Australian international impressed for his country at Russia 2018 and will be the man to watch in the midfield. Mooy is a threat from set-pieces and could be the first Huddersfield player to score in the 2018/2019 season for the Terriers.

As ever, you can watch Manchester City Vs Huddersfield Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.