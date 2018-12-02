You can watch the Live Match Stream of Liverpool Vs Everton via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Jordan Pickford's incredible error handed Divock Origi a scarcely believable Merseyside derby winner as Liverpool claimed a dramatic 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton.

Everton had produced an admirable performance and could have ended their infamous Anfield hoodoo had they taken one of their numerous first-half chances, but just as it looked as if they had done enough for a point, Liverpool snatched all three in stunning circumstances.

Alisson, who had earlier brilliantly denied Andre Gomes, cleared a free-kick as far as Virgil van Dijk, whose skewed long-range effort appeared to be heading for the top of the crossbar, only for Pickford to inexplicably palm it back into the air, the ball then bouncing off the bar and into the path of Origi, who had the simple task of nodding into an empty net.

It means Liverpool – whose manager Jurgen Klopp sprinted onto the pitch to celebrate – stay within touching distance of champions Manchester City, who they trail by just two points, with the Reds continuing to look like the most likely challengers to Pep Guardiola's side.

Goals/ Highlights

Goal! In the 95th minute of stoppage time, Divock Origi finds the back of the net for Liverpool! Wow!

Substitute Divok Origi comes close! I'm not sure how Liverpool have not scored yet!

Another Chance goes begging for Liverpool! Sadio Mane with the miss this time!

Chance! Salah sweeps a shot just wide of Jordan Pickfords goal!

Chance! How does Shaqiri miss that!?!

Chance! That really should have been 1-0! Bernardo has his shot cleared off the line by Joe Gomez!

Chance! Mane smashes it over the bar from close range!

Chance! Yerry Mina goes close with a header!

Peep! We are underway in the Merseyside Derby!

Live Updates

Preamble

It's unchanged side for Everton! Let's get this party started!

🔵 | Team news! And Marco names an unchanged XI for his first Merseyside Derby. COYB! #DerbyDay pic.twitter.com/9xuscSKn5y — Everton (@Everton) December 2, 2018

Right! We have team news! Three changes for Liverpool, Fabinho, Shaqiri & Alexander Arnold are in.

How the Reds line up against the Blues. Three changes for #LIVEVE...



▪️ TAA, Fabinho and Shaqiri in

▪️ Henderson, Lovren and Milner out https://t.co/Y34kQ3ku4W — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 2, 2018

The third instalment of derby day in the Premier League will see Liverpool welcome Everton to Anfield in the Merseyside Derby. Join me for all the latest news, team announcements and Live goals and highlights from the game! For Liverpool, they will be looking to keep up with Manchester City who are currently five points clear at the top of the Premier League table. As for Everton, they have been steadily improving under Marco Silva and will be hoping to inflict the Reds first league defeat of the season. So stick around it promises to be one to watch!