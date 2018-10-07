Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty as Liverpool and Manchester City played out a tense 0-0 draw that saw the Premier League champions move top of the table on goal difference.

A match billed as a clash between the two title favourites failed to live up to lofty expectations with both teams struggling to create clear chances at Anfield on Sunday.

But Mahrez should have won it for City with four minutes to go after Virgil van Dijk was penalised for bringing down Leroy Sane, instead blasting his spot-kick well over the crossbar.

With two unbeaten league records on the line a close match was always likely, City appearing wary of Liverpool's threat having already lost three times to Jurgen Klopp's side in 2018.

And, despite Mahrez's miss, a point apiece was a fair result as both teams cancelled each other out, the draw leaving Liverpool in third, below Chelsea, with all three on 20 points.

Mohamed Salah fired an early shot wide before Dejan Lovren was arguably fortunate not to concede a spot-kick when he bumped Sergio Aguero over in the penalty area.

James Milner had to be replaced due to injury and Liverpool were sloppy thereafter, although City lacked cohesion and the first half ended without a shot on target from either side.

A wild Fernandinho strike from 35 yards that flew well off target summed up City's frustrations, with a low-key Aguero booked for a poor challenge on Jordan Henderson.

Mahrez should have hit the target on the hour-mark, but pulled his effort wide of the post, then Salah shot straight at Ederson as the game finally opened up in the second half.

Alisson denied Mahrez with a smart stop at his near post in the 75th minute, but the best chance of the game was still to come.

Referee Martin Atkinson pointed to the spot when Van Dijk brought down substitute Sane, Mahrez smashing his kick over the crossbar to leave the game deadlocked.

Goals & Highlights

86- Oh my! What a penalty miss from Riyad Mahrez!

69- Chance! Liverpool spring forward, the ball falls to Salah who skies his shot well over the bar.

61- Chance! Riyad Mahrez smashes a shot wide!

We are back underway at Anfield! Fingers crossed for some goals!

An early change for Liverpool! James Milner makes way for Naby Keita.

We are underway at Anfield!

Live Updates

Preamble

This just feels like it's going to be a big game tonight (expect a 0-0 now!) Anfield is rocking!

Now for the Champions Manchester City! Benjamin Mendy has recovered in time and starts at left-back. No Kevin De Bruyne in the matchday squad seems like Pep is going toe to toe with Klopp with a similar 4-3-3 formation.

Team News! Liverpool first up! Dejan Lovern has been handed his first Premier League start of the season, Trent Alexander Arnold is on the bench. Seems like Liverpool are going with a 4-3-3, whilst Naby Keita makes the bench after recovering from the back spasm he suffered against Napoli midweek.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates for Liverpool Vs Man City in a top of the table clash. It's certainly the biggest Premier League game of the season to date, and it's going to be interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp out thinks Pep Guardiola tactically. Regardless of the result, I'm expecting goals plenty of talking points and some red-hot chat on the live blog! So stick around and I'll give you instant highlights of the goals as they go in, along with the usual pre-match chat.

Preview

Sunday will see a top of the table Premier League clash as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield. Both sides have been playing some scintillating football at the start of the season, and this match should certainly live up to the billing. You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Liverpool will be looking to getting back to winning ways, having gone without a victory in their last three games in all competitions. The Reds looked a little jaded midweek in the Champions League encounter away to Napoli, a game which they eventually lost 1-0 after a stoppage-time strike from Lorenzo Insigne.

Jurgen Klopp has tended to get the better of Pep Guardiola in their recent battles. Liverpool got the better of Man City over two legs last season in the Champions League and beat the Citizens at Anfield in the league. After strengthening significantly in the summer, the expectation will be on Liverpool in getting a result with the hope of reclaiming the league title for the first time since the 89/90 season.

In team news, Naby Keita is the only doubt for the Reds. The Guinean midfielder stayed overnight in a Naples hospital after suffering a back spasm. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is likely to cover. Klopp is likely to keep faith in the front three of Salah, Mane & Firmino as he looks to press Manchester City high up the pitch.

Liverpool Predicted Team.

Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

As for Manchester City, they were the only Premier League side to register a victory in the Champions League midweek with a narrow 2-1 win over Hoffenheim. In the league, City has clicked into gear and are already top of the Premier League table only dropping points away to Wolves at the end of August. Whilst City was comfortably beaten by Liverpool 3-0 away in the Champions League last season, Pep Guardiola’s side has gone on a run of ten games without losing away from home in all competitions.

Raheem Sterling will be relishing his return to Anfield, and the England attacker is likely to be handed a starting role on Sunday evening. Sterling has started the season superbly and has four goals and two assists in six Premier League games, the 23-year-old is playing some of the best football of his career and don’t be surprised if he scored against his former club.

Manchester City Predicted Team

Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker; Bernardo, Fernandinho, D.Silva; Sane, Aguero, Sterling

In team news, Kevin De Bruyne could feature in the game which would be a huge boost for the Citizens. Pep Guardiola has failed to rule out the Belgian midfielder being a part of the match-day squad. Benjamin Mendy is also fit for the game, and the return of the French international is another positive for Pep to ponder in his team selection.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter at the top of the Premier League table as Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.