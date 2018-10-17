How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 19:30

Stadium- Kirklees Stadium Stadium, Huddersfield

Huddersfield will be looking to halt their dreadful run of results in the Premier League but will have a stern test against a Liverpool side who has made a blistering start to the Premier League season. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Winless Huddersfield is in the relegation zone and in urgent need of a win to kick-start their season. David Wagner may have a good relationship with Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp, but the Terriers boss would love to get some points off his former team-mate to pull the Yorkshire side out of the drop zone.

Last time out, Huddersfield picked up only their third point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Burnley. German defender Christopher Schindler was the hero as he planted his header past Joe Hart just after the hour mark to ensure that the Terriers had a share of the spoils.

Wagner has a host of injury concerns heading into the Saturday evening match. Egyptian midfielder Ramadan Sobhi should be available following the international break. Although the trio of Aaron Moy, Danny Williams and Tom Smith are facing late fitness tests. Striker Terence Kongolo is a long-term absentee with a thigh injury.

As for Liverpool, they have been imperious in the Premier League this season having won six of their eight games so far this season. Although the Reds have hit a rough patch recently, having registered just one win in their last five games in all competitions which included an away trip to Napoli and the visit of Manchester City to Anfield.

The Reds were lucky to come away with a point against Man City two weeks ago as Riyad Mahrez blazed a penalty over the bar late into the second half. The point against last season’s Champions means that Liverpool is just goal difference away from the top. The game against Huddersfield represents a chance to keep the pressure on Manchester City & Chelsea who take on Burnley & Man United at home respectively.

Klopp does have some injury concerns in attack ahead of the game. Sadio Mane is a major doubt after breaking his thumb with Senegal over the international break. Both Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk returned early from international duty with knocks, although it’s widely expected that the pair should be in fit in time for the match. Whilst Naby Keïta is set to go a hamstring scan after suffering the injury on international duty with Guinea.

It certainly promises to be an interesting contest as Huddersfield look for their first victory of the season against Liverpool side who have designs on the Premier League title. You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.