Goals/ Highlights

28- Goal! Huddersfield break their duck! Christopher Schindler with a fine header!

Chance! Philip Billing smashes the ball from distance only the crossbar denied the German playmaker! Close!

Preamble

Away from this MAMMOTH bottom of the table clash, Andy Gray is breaking down Sadio Mane's disallowed goal against Arsenal at the weekend. Five minutes of World Class match analysis from Andy Gray? Sign me up!

Now for Fulham! Three changes to the side! Tom Cairney starts and has been handed the captain's armband. Whilst Zambo Anguissa and Luciano Vietto get the nod in midfield and attack respectively.

📋 Just the 1⃣ change to the #FFC team this evening, as Maxime Le Marchand takes his place in defence 🇫🇷#HUDFUL #COYW pic.twitter.com/9nfpuflqBe — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 5, 2018

Team News! We have team news! All of which are neatly explained in the tweet below! Terence Kongolo is back into the side as is Florent Hadergjonaj & Steve Mounie. The trio of Erik Durm, Laurent Depoitre & Isaac Mbenza are out! Amazingly the Terriers have yet to score a home goal this season. Will that all change tonight?!

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Huddersfield against Fulham in the Premier League. It's the question on everyone's lips, Can Fulham do it on a cold night in Huddersfield? Hopefully, by the end of the evening, we should be someway in finding out. Huddersfield is currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and has yet to pick up a win in their opening ten outings. Will change be coming tonight at the Kirklees Stadium?

As for Fulham, poor Fulham they have only won once so far this season in the Premier League and are on a dreadful five-game losing streak in all competitions. The pressure seems to be on Lily Whites boss Slaviša Jokanović, can the Serbian coach mastermind a famous win in West Yorkshire?

As ever, stick around of all the latest team news, Live Match Commentary and some added Keys & Gray fun and games as we get ready for the final game of the Premier League weekend. Let's goo!