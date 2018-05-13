Mitch Freeley

Live Reaction!

It was an emotional day for Arsenal fans who waved goodbye to Arsene Wenger who was in charge of the North London Club for 22 years. Arsenal picked up their first away points of 2018 with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

Mo Salah has had an unreal debut season for Liverpool! The Egyptian scored his 34th goal of the season today as Liverpool beat Brighton 4-0. Here is Mo picking up the golden boot for being the leading scorer this season!

A final game for Michael Carrick in a Man United shirt today. Don't worry he'll be back next season as part of the coaching set-up, with our pundits suggesting he could come in as number two, following Rui Faria leaving the club.

So the headlines! 100 points for City, Liverpool are in the Champions League with Mo Salah grabbing another goalscoring record! Newcastle shutting down Chelsea's Champions League hopes. Arsene Wenger waving goodbye to Arsenal & a nine goal thriller between Spurs and Leicester!

So that's it! The Premier League season all over! Stick around, we'll have some reaction from Keys & Gray!

Live Updates!

Peep! It's full time across the grounds! Match reports from all the games coming up!

GOAL! Callum Wilson puts Bournemouth 2-1 up at the very end against Burnley.

SAVE- Ospina with a world-class save to deny Huddersfield at the very end.

GOAL! Gabriel Jesus at the death for Man City! 100 points for the Citizens!

Final minute for Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss! He's going to bow out with an away win by the looks of it...

Chance! Huddersfield really should have levelled! Aaron Mooy smashes a shot against the crossbar!

Goal! Lanzini makes it 3-1 to West Ham against Everton. Party time at the London Stadium (Perhaps)

Goal! Liverpool is 4-0 up. Left-back Andrew Roberston pounces on a rebound.

Applause has broken out in the newsroom as Mohamed Salah is subbed! The Egyptian has had a superb Premier League season for the Reds!

Goal! We have a second goal at Selhurst Park! 2-0 for Palace now! Patrick van Aanholt with the goal.

Goal! Spurs go 5-4 up! That man Harry Kane grabs a second! What a game! This is what you call a nine-goal thriller! Spurs are bowing out from wembley in some style!

Goal! Everton has pulled one back against West Ham! Niassi with the goal! 2-1!

Goal! Bournemouth has pulled one back! 1-1 in their game against Burnley. Josh King with the goal!

Goal! 4-4! What a game between Spurs & Leicester! Vardy smashes the ball into the net! A magical finish from the England man!

Goal! I just jinxed that! Crystal Palace go 1-0 up against West Brom. Wilf Zaha, last months Premier League player of the month puts the Eagles in the lead!

Still, No goals at Southampton Vs Man City & Crystal Palace Vs West Brom as it stands.

Goal! West Ham is 2-0 up in the Big Sam Derby! Marko Arnautović with a belter! I think this could be Big Sam's final game in charge of Everton!

Goal! 3-0 Newcastle! That man Ayoze Perez taps in his second of the day! A rye smile develops over the face of Rafa Benitez...

Goal! 4-3 Spurs complete the comeback! Erik Lamela sidefoots in his second! Awful defending that from Leicester!

Goal! Newcastle go 2-0 up against Chelsea! Perez with a deft flick to wrongfoot Courtois. That's the Champions League dream over for the Blues!

Goal! 3-3 between Spurs and Leicester! Fuchs with an own goal! For Fuchs sake...

Penalty at the Liberty for Stoke... It's missed by Xherdan Shaqiri. A shocking miss!

Goal! 3-0 Liverpool! Champions League football all but secured! Dominic Solanke smashes his shot into the top of the net! That's his first goal as a Liverpool player. Lovely stuff!

Goal! Spurs hit back! 3-2 Eric Lamela rounds off a slick passing move by sliding the ball into the net.

Goal! Leicester take a 3-1 lead against Spurs! Kelechi Iheanacho with the goal!

Quick shout- No goals at Southampton Vs Man City & Crystal Palace Vs West Brom as it stands.

Peep! Away we go! Final 45 minutes for Arsene Wenger as Arsenal boss. Along with all the other games!

Right! Second half's are about to start! If you fancy watching the action Live you can on beIN SPORTS CONNECT!

Well, that's been a frantic 45 minutes or so... Goals from our featured games Huddersfield Vs Arsenal, Liverpool Vs Brighton. Newcastle Vs Chelsea, Swansea Vs Stoke & West Ham Vs Everton will be coming up as we get them in!

Goal! Stoke take the lead against Swansea! Peter Crouch with the goal. Swansea need a miracle and lots and lots of Man City goals if they are to stay up now! 2-1 Stoke!

Goal! Plenty of goals in the Premier League! Chris Wood puts Burnley in the lead against Bournemouth 1-0.

Goal! Over in the Big Sam derby, Manuel Lanzini has given West Ham a 1-0 lead against Everton.

Goal! Liverpool go 2-0 up! Dejan Lovern with the towering header! That's Champions League football all but sorted for Jurgen Klopp's side!

Goal! Arsenal go 1-0 up! Against the run of play! Aubameyang slides in at the back post! Arsene Wenger will be happy!

Goal! Manchester United have taken the lead against Watford. Marcos Rashford has it. A tidy finish from the England international. 1-0

Goal! Stoke have levelled at the Liberty Stadium. Badou Ndiaye chips the ball into the net after a perfect ball from Xherdan Shaqiri. It's a big ask for Swansea now. 1-1.

Goal! Liverpool! Have a guess who? Yep! Mo Salah! Liverpool goes 1-0 up against Brighton, and a step closer to Champions League qualification. As for Salah, it's his 32nd goal in the Premier League season.

A moment of class at Huddersfield, as everyone rises to applaud Arsene Wenger on the 22nd minute. An incredible gesture from the club as Wenger stands up and waves to the crowd. I think I've got something in my eye.

Goal! The second goal in our featured games! Dwight Gale has headed the Toon into the lead against Chelsea! 1-0 Newcastle! As it stands no Champions League football for Chelsea.

Goal! Leicester have retaken the lead against Spurs! 2-1.... Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez jumps on a loose ball in the box and drills it into the corner!

GOAL! Just as I say it's been quiet... Swansea has taken the lead against Stoke! Andy King has side-footed it in! Swansea needs lots of goals today... As it stands they are down! (Goal Video when we get it :) 1-0 Swansea!

All quiet in our featured games for the moment. I can tell you that Huddersfield is bossing things against Arsenal at the minute...

GOAL! Spurs have levelled! Who else but that man Harry Kane, who needs three more goals to be level with Mo Salah in his quest to get the Golden Boot! 1-1!

It's 0-0 between Man United at Watford at the minute, but some important banner work in the United end. Everyone is wishing Sir Alex a full recovery from his recent operation.

Early Goal! Jamie Vardy has scored for Leicester against Spurs at Wembley. A tidy finish from the England Striker!

Fantastic scenes as Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger salutes the travelling support in his final game in charge of the Gunners!

Peep! We are underway in our games! Let's hope we get some goals!

Hello! Welcome to the Live day for the final day of Premier League action. We are covering five games LIVE today, with all the goals as they go in! You can see them all below. Liverpool needs a point for Champions League, and we will be waving goodbye to Arsene Wenger who take on Huddersfield away from home.

Preview

It's the final day of Premier League action and whilst the major issue of relegation has all been settled, there is still plenty to look forward to from the ten matches that are playing today. As ever, you follow the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Today, we will be focusing on five games from the Premier League, giving you the goals as they go in! Along with any other updates coming in.

·Huddersfield Vs Arsenal- Arsene Wenger will manage the gunner for the final time, whilst looking to pick up his first away point of 2018.

·Liverpool Vs Brighton- Liverpool just needs a point to secure Champions League football for next season.

·Newcastle Vs Chelsea- If Liverpool slips up, Chelsea can secure Champions League football with a big win against Newcastle.

·Swansea Vs Stoke- A preview of a match from next seasons Championship when relegated Stoke take on all but relegated Swansea (who need an improbable miracle to stay up!)

·West Ham Vs Everton- The wonder of a big Sam Derby when West Ham take on Everton at the London Stadium.