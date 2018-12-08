Premier league

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Chelsea Vs Manchester City via beIN Connect

City are all set up! Just over 30 minutes till kick-off!

So, how's that line-up for you on a scale of "meh" to "woooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!"?



Looks good to us! 😍#CHEMCI #mancity pic.twitter.com/LpP3HDWTLF — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 8, 2018

Now for Manchester City! Two changes from the side that beat Watford, Raheem Sterling & Aymeric Laporte replace Vincent Kompany and Gabriel Jesus in the side. Sergio Aguero is still out of action with a muscle complaint!

How we line-up at Stamford Bridge! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling



Subs | Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Gundogan, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden



Presented by @haysworldwide #mancity ⚽️ #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/RRDODZnpQy — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 8, 2018

Team news is in! First up Chelsea! Four changes from the side that lost to Wolves. David Luiz, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Pedro return to the lineup. No room for Alvero Morata in the match-day squad.

The Chelsea team news is in and here's how we line up! 👊#CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/dRlYzS5TdB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 8, 2018

Liverpool eased to a 4-0 win against Bournemouth earlier today. Mohamed Salah grabbed a hat-trick, as the Reds moved to the top of the table. We caught up with Jurgen Klopp after the game, and understandably he was full of praise for the Egyptian King!

All eyes on Eden Hazard tonight, after starting the season well, the Belgian winger has gone off the boil a little in recent weeks. Hazard will have to be on song if Chelsea are to grab all three points.

Stamford Bridge is looking magical under the floodlights! Manchester City have arrived! After surviving a late scare against Watford midweek, can the Citizens continue winning ways?

It's currently half-time during the 18:00 Kick-offs! Some interesting scores in there! Mainly Manchester United currently 3-0 up against Fulham! Elsewhere, Crystal Palace is beating Crystal Palace no goals in Cardiff Vs Southampton & Arsenal Vs Huddersfield, whilst Burnley are leading against Brighton thanks to a James Tarkowski goal.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Manchester City. Can Chelsea halt the seemingly unstoppable march of Manchester City? The Citizens have yet to taste defeat this season and need at least a point to return to the top of the table. As for Chelsea, they suffered a wobble midweek losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers and will be looking to return winning ways, whilst claiming the scalp of Man City. As ever, join us during the Live Blog, for all the latest updates (including some scores in the Premier League) team news & Live Video highlights.