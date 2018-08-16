Mitch Freeley
Sarri oversaw a comfortable 3-0 opening day win over Huddersfield, as the Blues showed their class over their West Yorkshire opponents. Goals from N’golo Kante, Jorginho & Pedro wrapped up all three points for Chelsea, in what was a dream start for the former Napoli boss.
In team news, Eden Hazard is likely to start after coming off from the bench to assist Pedro for the third goal against Huddersfield. The Belgian was rested for the season opener after his exploits in the World Cup, but after two full weeks of training the winger should be up to
Chelsea Predicted Team
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho,
How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT
TV Channel- HD 11
Kick-off- 19:30
Stadium- Stamford Bridge, London
Arsenal’s
Despite the frustrating nature of the defeat, Arsenal fans will be well aware that it will take some time for Emery’s tactical vision to take shape and that includes patiently playing out from the back. Which was a cause for concern for some supporters as Peter Cech just avoided scoring an own goal whilst missing a pass with the ball at his
In team
Arsenal Predicted team
Cech, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi,
