Mauritzo Sarri’s first home game in charge of Chelsea will be a London derby against Arsenal. This game has thrown up plenty of memorable results down the years. At the new Italian coach will be hoping to get the better of fellow new coach Unai Emery to maintain their undefeated start to the Premier League season. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Sarri oversaw a comfortable 3-0 opening day win over Huddersfield, as the Blues showed their class over their West Yorkshire opponents. Goals from N’golo Kante, Jorginho & Pedro wrapped up all three points for Chelsea, in what was a dream start for the former Napoli boss.

In team news, Eden Hazard is likely to start after coming off from the bench to assist Pedro for the third goal against Huddersfield. The Belgian was rested for the season opener after his exploits in the World Cup, but after two full weeks of training the winger should be up to speed, and will be charged with troubling the fragile Arsenal backline.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley , Willian, Morata, Hazard.

TV Channel- HD 11

Kick-off- 19:30

Stadium- Stamford Bridge, London

Arsenal’s early season hope under Unai Emery faded quickly as Raheem Sterling smashed Manchester City into a 1-0 lead at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon after just thirteen minutes. The gunners looked second best against the 2017/2018 champions and lacked any of the drive and hard work which is typicaly shown by Emery coached sides.

Despite the frustrating nature of the defeat, Arsenal fans will be well aware that it will take some time for Emery’s tactical vision to take shape and that includes patiently playing out from the back. Which was a cause for concern for some supporters as Peter Cech just avoided scoring an own goal whilst missing a pass with the ball at his feet.

In team news Lucas Torreira is expected to start after an encouraging second half cameo against Man City. The Uruguayan midfielder was one of the standout players in the World Cup for his country and will be chomping at the bit for his first Premier League start. His midfield battle with N’golo Kante will be one to watch out for.

Arsenal Predicted team

Cech, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal , Ramsey, Torreira, Xhaka , Ozil, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan.



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Chelsea take on Arsenal. You can watch all the action live & exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.