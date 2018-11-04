Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Stream of Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Match Report

Alvaro Morata continued his strong recent form with a brace as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

Morata gave Chelsea the lead by finishing well after good work from Pedro, but Palace levelled when a one-two with James McArthur caught David Luiz out of position and Andros Townsend beat Kepa Arrizabalaga with a fine drive.

The improving Morata, though, scored his fourth goal in as many Premier League appearances, converting a free-kick from substitute Eden Hazard to set the Blues up a fourth consecutive win in all competitions.

And when Pedro turned in a cross from another Spaniard, flying left-back Marcos Alonso, Chelsea were able to celebrate moving up to second place in the table.

Chelsea struggled to break Palace down for much of a frustrating opening half, but they nudged ahead with their first shot on target in the 32nd minute.

Pedro's initial cross was blocked but he seized on the loose ball to fire in a low centre that Morata controlled well before drilling an excellent volley past Wayne Hennessey.

Chelsea quickly had the ball in the net again only for an offside flag to curtail Willian's celebrations.

But Palace levelled in the 53rd minute, McArthur sending Townsend clear of David Luiz to rifle a superb strike across Kepa and into the bottom-left corner.

Hennessey made an excellent save to keep out a David Luiz header but the goalkeeper was beaten in the 65th minute, Hazard making an rapid impact from the bench.

The Belgium star's wicked free-kick from wide on the right deceived the Palace defence and Morata thump in a low drive from the back post.

The points were secured for Maurizio Sarri's side when Alonso delivered the perfect cross for Pedro to slam home, but Morata wasted a great chance to seal his hat-trick in stoppage time with a failed chip claimed by Hennessey.

Goals

69- Goal! Game over! Chelsea go 3-1 up! Pedro wanders into the box and latches onto the cross from Alonso!

65- Goal! Chelsea retake the lead! Alvaro Morata smashes the ball into the bottom corner from the back post!

52- Goal! Palace are level Andros Townsend drills the ball into the bottom corner on the breakaway! Game on! 1-1!

32- Goal! Chelsea takes the lead! Alvaro Morata slots in from close range!

Live Match Coverage

Preamble

This smart video from Chelsea seems to neatly sum up the rich vein of form the Blues are in at the minute. A win or draw today will mean that Chelsea will be eleven games undefeated in the league. Scary stuff!

Looking to make it 11 games unbeaten in the @PremierLeague!



COME ON CHELSEA! 💪 #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/MgisKvkJk8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2018

Now for Crystal Palace! Zaha has recovered in time for the game. Jordan Ayew drops to the bench and is replaced by German playmaker Max Meyer.

Team News! Eden Hazard has recovered enough to make the bench! Apart from that it's the same side that beat Burnley 4-0 last time out in the league.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace from Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be looking to maintain their undefeated start to the season but will face a tough test against Crystal Palace who has seemingly turned a corner following their 2-2 draw against Arsenal last time out. Eden Hazard is likely to return to the side, whilst Wilfred Zaha should be back for the Eagles after knocking his shoulder against Arsenal. Stick around for all the latest team news, Live Match Commentary & Goals as they go in! It promises to be a hoot!