Match Report

Marcos Alonso scored the decisive goal nine minutes from time as Chelsea shrugged off Arsenal's fightback to secure a 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge.

The full-back swept home Eden Hazard's cross to make it two wins from two under Maurizio Sarri and keep the Gunners waiting for their first Premier League point under Unai Emery.

It was a particularly galling end to the game for the visitors, who had dragged themselves level before the break thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi, after Pedro and Alvaro Morata had put Chelsea two goals to the good.

Manchester City went ahead against the Gunners after 14 minutes last week, and Chelsea needed just nine to find the net, with Pedro finishing coolly from 12 yards after being teed up by Alonso.



It was 2-0 after 20 minutes when Morata turned away from Shkodran Mustafi and fired low past Petr Cech, just a minute after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, starting as the lone striker once more, had blazed over the crossbar with the goal gaping.



Mkhitaryan produced almost a carbon copy of Aubameyang's miss but made amends with a fine left-footed strike to get the away side back into the game, and Iwobi thumped high into the net from the Armenia winger's cross to level the scores before the break and leave the home crowd shell-shocked.



The Blues suddenly looked in disarray and could have been behind heading into half-time had Aubameyang and Iwobi been more accurate when finding space among a ragged Chelsea defence.

It was Sarri's men who looked the most likely to break the deadlock in a more scrappy second half, though, and they did just that with 81 minutes played, as Alonso finished with aplomb following fine work from substitute Hazard.

Goals/ Highlights

Marcus Alonso puts Chelsea in the lead with ten minutes to go! 3-2!

Iwobi smashes the ball past Kepa 2-2! What a game!

Mkhitaryan pulls one back for Arsenal 2-1

Morata makes it 2-0! Chelsea are in dreamland!

Goal! Pedro slides the ball past Cech! 1-0 Chelsea!

Live Updates

Preamble

As for Arsenal, Unai Emery broadly sticks with the same side that lost to Man City in their Premier League opener. Aaron Ramsey drops to the bench and is replaced by Alex Iwobi. After impressing in his second-half cameo, Lucas Torrera can only manage a place on the subs bench. Mattéo Guendouzi keeps his place in central midfield.

One hour until kick-off ✅



Time for us to reveal our @premierleague team news... #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/tcUkgmsXc8 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 18, 2018

Team news! We have team news! First up Chelsea. Eden Hazard is still on the bench for the Blues, whilst Mateo Kovačić gets onto the bench after being signed on loan from Real Madrid. Kepa is all set to make his home debut for the side.

Here's your Chelsea team to take on Arsenal! 💪 #CHEARS pic.twitter.com/wvXW4bBv6J — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2018

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Arsenal. Who will prevail in this London derby? Both sides have new managers for the new campaign in the form of Maurizio Sarri & Unai Emery. Which one will come out on top? Stick around for all the latest Live Updates, reaction and goals as they go in! It promises to be a game to watch!

Preview

Mauritzo Sarri’s first home game in charge of Chelsea will be a London derby against Arsenal. This game has thrown up plenty of memorable results down the years. At the new Italian coach will be hoping to get the better of fellow new coach Unai Emery to maintain their undefeated start to the Premier League season. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Sarri oversaw a comfortable 3-0 opening day win over Huddersfield, as the Blues showed their class over their West Yorkshire opponents. Goals from N’golo Kante, Jorginho & Pedro wrapped up all three points for Chelsea, in what was a dream start for the former Napoli boss.

In team news, Eden Hazard is likely to start after coming off from the bench to assist Pedro for the third goal against Huddersfield. The Belgian was rested for the season opener after his exploits in the World Cup, but after two full weeks of training the winger should be up to speed, and will be charged with troubling the fragile Arsenal backline.

Chelsea Predicted Team

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley , Willian, Morata, Hazard.

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD 11

Kick-off- 19:30

Stadium- Stamford Bridge, London

Arsenal’s early season hope under Unai Emery faded quickly as Raheem Sterling smashed Manchester City into a 1-0 lead at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon after just thirteen minutes. The gunners looked second best against the 2017/2018 champions and lacked any of the drive and hard work which is typicaly shown by Emery coached sides.

Despite the frustrating nature of the defeat, Arsenal fans will be well aware that it will take some time for Emery’s tactical vision to take shape and that includes patiently playing out from the back. Which was a cause for concern for some supporters as Peter Cech just avoided scoring an own goal whilst missing a pass with the ball at his feet.

In team news Lucas Torreira is expected to start after an encouraging second half cameo against Man City. The Uruguayan midfielder was one of the standout players in the World Cup for his country and will be chomping at the bit for his first Premier League start. His midfield battle with N’golo Kante will be one to watch out for.

Arsenal Predicted team

Cech, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal , Ramsey, Torreira, Xhaka , Ozil, Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan.



It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as Chelsea take on Arsenal.