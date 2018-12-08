You can watch the Live Match Stream of Chelsea Vs Manchester City via beIN Connect

Match Report

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season as N'Golo Kante and David Luiz secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The reigning champions were on top from the outset, but Pep Guardiola's decision to play Raheem Sterling through the middle in the absence of the injured Sergio Aguero failed to pay dividends and they were unable to regain top spot from Liverpool, who beat Bournemouth 4-0 earlier on Saturday to edge a point clear.

Chelsea were forced to sit deep for much of the opening period before Kante scored with their first shot on target in the 45th minute.

Maurizio Sarri's team were well-drilled in the second half and a 78th-minute header from David Luiz sealed a huge victory after a run of just one win in four.

Chelsea tried to press the visitors high from kick-off, but Guardiola's side were capable of passing their way out of any situation and they dictated terms.

However, it was not until the 33rd minute that City truly threatened, Sterling turning Marcos Alonso easily and finding Leroy Sane for a shot that deflected over off Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea then punished City against the run of play on the stroke of half-time with a swift break, Kante firing into the roof of the net after he was teed up by Eden Hazard, who led the line ahead of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

The Blues carried the momentum into the second period and Willian had a free-kick pushed away by Ederson, with Guardiola responding by sending Gabriel Jesus on for Sane.

Kepa Arrizabalaga parried a free-kick from Kyle Walker as City, who saw David Silva hobble off with an injury in the 68th minute, laboured in their search for an equaliser.

David Luiz ensured the visitors' 14-game unbeaten run in away Premier League matches was ended when he beat John Stones to Hazard's corner - which Guardiola was adamant was incorrect to award - and looped a header beyond Ederson.

Goals/ Highlights

Full time! Thats's a massive win for Chelsea!

Goal! Chelsea make it 2-0! David Luiz flicks a header past Ederson!

Save! Ederson gets a big hand to Willian's free-kick!

44- Goal! N'GOLO!!! Against the run of play, Chelsea go 1-0 up! Kante smashes the ball past Ederson!

Chance! Raheem Sterling goes close! Kepa comfortably holds the ball!

Peep! We are underway!

Live Updates

Preamble

Nice little Sarri stat for you to enjoy. Can the Italian mastermind a victory over Man City? We are just 15 minutes from kick-off!

2 - Maurizio Sarri hasn’t lost two successive league games as a manager since October 2016, when Napoli lost in Italy’s Serie A against Atalanta & Roma. Mission. pic.twitter.com/t8DOOtjwhM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 8, 2018

City are all set up! Just over 30 minutes till kick-off!

So, how's that line-up for you on a scale of "meh" to "woooooooooooooooooooooooooo!!!"?



Looks good to us! 😍#CHEMCI #mancity pic.twitter.com/LpP3HDWTLF — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 8, 2018

Now for Manchester City! Two changes from the side that beat Watford, Raheem Sterling & Aymeric Laporte replace Vincent Kompany and Gabriel Jesus in the side. Sergio Aguero is still out of action with a muscle complaint!

How we line-up at Stamford Bridge! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling



Subs | Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Gundogan, Otamendi, Jesus, Foden



Presented by @haysworldwide #mancity ⚽️ #CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/RRDODZnpQy — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 8, 2018

Team news is in! First up Chelsea! Four changes from the side that lost to Wolves. David Luiz, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Pedro return to the lineup. No room for Alvero Morata in the match-day squad.

The Chelsea team news is in and here's how we line up! 👊#CHEMCI pic.twitter.com/dRlYzS5TdB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 8, 2018

Liverpool eased to a 4-0 win against Bournemouth earlier today. Mohamed Salah grabbed a hat-trick, as the Reds moved to the top of the table. We caught up with Jurgen Klopp after the game, and understandably he was full of praise for the Egyptian King!

All eyes on Eden Hazard tonight, after starting the season well, the Belgian winger has gone off the boil a little in recent weeks. Hazard will have to be on song if Chelsea are to grab all three points.

Stamford Bridge is looking magical under the floodlights! Manchester City have arrived! After surviving a late scare against Watford midweek, can the Citizens continue winning ways?

It's currently half-time during the 18:00 Kick-offs! Some interesting scores in there! Mainly Manchester United currently 3-0 up against Fulham! Elsewhere, Crystal Palace is beating Crystal Palace no goals in Cardiff Vs Southampton & Arsenal Vs Huddersfield, whilst Burnley are leading against Brighton thanks to a James Tarkowski goal.

Good evening! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Manchester City. Can Chelsea halt the seemingly unstoppable march of Manchester City? The Citizens have yet to taste defeat this season and need at least a point to return to the top of the table. As for Chelsea, they suffered a wobble midweek losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers and will be looking to return winning ways, whilst claiming the scalp of Man City. As ever, join us during the Live Blog, for all the latest updates (including some scores in the Premier League) team news & Live Video highlights.