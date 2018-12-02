You can watch the Live Match Stream of Chelsea Vs Fulham via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Chelsea responded to their first Premier League defeat of the season by putting west London rivals Fulham to the sword in a routine 2-0 win.

Maurizio Sarri's men were beaten 3-1 by Tottenham last time out in the league but, after easing to a 4-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League, did not to produce their best to resume normal service.

Pedro pounced on a poor passage of play from the visitors to open the scoring after just four minutes, and an excellent team goal finished off by Ruben Loftus-Cheek made the points safe late on.

Fulham had briefly threatened a leveller before that decisive blow, making it an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge for Claudio Ranieri, whose side remain bottom, while Chelsea at least momentarily move up to third.

It took a mere 220 seconds for Fulham's defensive woes to continue as sloppy play in midfield led to Chelsea's opener, their 1000th home goal in the Premier League.

Cyrus Christie's poor pass put Jean Michael Seri in trouble and he was dispossessed by N'Golo Kante.

The France midfielder played in Pedro down the right and the former Barcelona winger finished in style, cleverly evading Alfie Mawson before slotting into the bottom-left corner.

Sergio Rico was left relatively helpless but the Fulham goalkeeper was required to prevent Olivier Giroud from doubling Chelsea's lead, producing a fine stop to keep out his close-range effort after the ex-Arsenal striker latched on to Cesar Azpilicueta's right-wing cross.

Fulham started the second half in much more promising fashion and Seri almost atoned for his earlier error, delivering a fine corner from which Calum Chambers saw his near-post header brilliantly kept out by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chambers forced Kepa into a diving save as Fulham threatened what had previously looked an extremely unlikely equaliser.

A glorious chance to end any Fulham hope went begging as substitute Alvaro Morata lashed over from point-blank range after Rico turned Eden Hazard's deflected effort into his path.

However, Rico was helpless as Loftus-Cheek finally put the game to bed, playing a part in and emphatically finishing off a wonderful move involving Pedro and Hazard.

Goals/Highlights

80- Goal! Chelsea wrap up the points! Reuben Loftus-Cheek scores the second of the game!

Chance! Alvaro Morata skies the ball over from close range! What a miss!

Chance! Chambers goes close with a near-post header! Kepa reacts!

Chance! Pedro cracks a shot from distance, Sergio Rico is equal to it!

Chance! Oliver Giroud gambles at the near post, his effort skips wide!

Chance! Fulham keeps possession well before Calum Chambers finds himself with plenty of space. His shot from outside the box is comfortably saved by Kepa.

4- Goal! Great work from N'Golo Kante to win the ball, a quick pass to Pedro and the Spaniard makes no mistake from close range!

Peep we are underway at Stamford Bridge!

Maximum respect on the clutched grasp between the two Italian coaches!

Live Updates

Preamble

Plenty of chat about N'Golo Kante's place in the side. Do you think he deserves to play further forward in the side?

Andy Gray calls N'Golo Kanté "a square peg in a round hole" in his new Chelsea position.



Does he deserve better?#beINPL #CHFUL pic.twitter.com/MTn2sgdmVW — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) December 2, 2018

Chelsea are ready to go! They really need a win today to keep in touch with the top of the table.

How important will Ryan Sessegnon be for Fulham today?

Now for Fulham! No place in the side for Andre Schurrle against his former side he has picked up a knock.

We have the team news in! First up Chelsea. Ross Barkley is rested, Oliver Giroud leads the line with Alvero Morata on the bench.

Good afternoon, welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Fulham. Of course, it's the West London derby, which will also see Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri, return to his old stomping ground. More pressing perhaps is that Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from their humiliating 3-1 defeat to Tottenham last time out in the league. As ever, join me for all the latest team news, along with any prematch views in the studio, along with all the goals and highlights from the game.