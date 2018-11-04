Premier league

Mitch Freeley

52- Goal! Palace are level Andros Townsend drills the ball into the bottom corner on the breakaway! Game on! 1-1!

32- Goal! Chelsea takes the lead! Alvaro Morata slots in from close range!

This smart video from Chelsea seems to neatly sum up the rich vein of form the Blues are in at the minute. A win or draw today will mean that Chelsea will be eleven games undefeated in the league. Scary stuff!

Now for Crystal Palace! Zaha has recovered in time for the game. Jordan Ayew drops to the bench and is replaced by German playmaker Max Meyer.

Team News! Eden Hazard has recovered enough to make the bench! Apart from that it's the same side that beat Burnley 4-0 last time out in the league.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace from Stamford Bridge. The Blues will be looking to maintain their undefeated start to the season but will face a tough test against Crystal Palace who has seemingly turned a corner following their 2-2 draw against Arsenal last time out. Eden Hazard is likely to return to the side, whilst Wilfred Zaha should be back for the Eagles after knocking his shoulder against Arsenal. Stick around for all the latest team news, Live Match Commentary & Goals as they go in! It promises to be a hoot!