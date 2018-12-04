

Channel- HD 1

Kick- Off – 22:45

Stadium- Turf Moor, Burnley

An out of sorts Burnley welcome title-chasing Liverpool to Turf Moor in what promises to be an interesting mid-week Premier League encounter. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN CONNECT.

After finishing seventh last season, Burnley has slid this season all the way to the relegation zone. The Clarets have not one in their last seven Premier League encounters. More worrying for Burnley fans have been the back to back defeats to fellow strugglers Newcastle and Crystal Palace, which would suggest it’s going to be a long winter for Sean Dyche’s side especially with both Tottenham and Arsenal coming up in the next few weeks.

Dyche will be without tricky winger Robbie Brady who picked up an ankle knock in the defeat to Palace. Although Burnley could welcome back defender James Tarkowski into the starting line up. The England international had been out on the sidelines for a month but was used as an unused substitute last time out.

Burnley Predicted Team

Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Lennon, Defour, Cork, Gudmundsson; Hendrick; Vokes



Liverpool are yet to taste defeat in the league this season, and rather fortuitously won the Merseyside Derby at the weekend, thanks to a 96th-minute header from Divok Origi. The Reds are currently five points away from league leaders Manchester City, and nothing less than a win will be needed to keep in touch with the frontrunners.

This is the start of a tricky run of games for Jurgen Klopp’s side including a match with Bournemouth, a crunch game in the Champions League and the visit of Manchester United to Anfield. Liverpool will know full well that better performances are needed, especially if they are going to make a credible push both domestically & in Europe.

In team news, Klopp can call upon Jordan Henderson who missed out on the Merseyside derby through suspension. Whilst Sadio Mane and Andrew Robertson could be injury doubts for the game on Wednesday night. Roberto Firmino has been out of form recently and that could open the door for Daniel Sturridge to lead the line.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Moreno; Milner, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Sturridge, Shaqiri

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Liverpool take on Premier League strugglers Burnley.


