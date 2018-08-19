Mitch Freeley

Goals

Will Hughes! It's 3-1 Watford!

Troy Deeney puts Watford 2-1 up!

Burnley defender James Tarkowski levels up for Burnley 1-1

Andre Gray puts Watford 1-0 up!

Live Updates

Preview



After defeating Istanbul Basaksehir in extra time on Thursday to seal their place in the final round of qualification of the Europa League. Burnley will now turn their attention to Watford in the Premier League. Sean Dyche will attempt to rotate his side ahead of the visit of Olympiacos to Turf Moor. You can watch Burnley Vs Watford via beIN SPORTS Connect.

Key Man

Jack Cork could be the key man for the Clarets against Watford. The English midfielder scored the decisive extra-time goal against Basakeshir and is again likely to start in the centre of the park. His potential battle against Hornets midfielder Doucoure will be one to watch out for.

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD9

Kick-off- 3:30pm

Stadium- Turf Moor, Burnley

As for Watford, they made the perfect start to the 2018/2019 Premier League season with a comfortable 2-0 opening day win over Brighton.

Javi Gracia's side is well rested and have had a full week to tactically prepare for the defensive challenge poised by Burnley. Gracia will be well aware of Burnley's European commitments and will be targeting their first away points of the season.

Key Man

Winger Roberto Pereyra was the hero for the Hornets against Brighton, with the Argentine attacker scoring two well-taken goals to give Watford the first win of the season. The former Juventus man is likely to be handed a start on the left wing and will be looking to use his pace and trickery to beat a tired Burnley defence.

As ever, you can watch Burnley Vs Watford Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS Connect.