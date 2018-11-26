You can watch the Live Match Stream of Burnley Vs Newcastle via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Newcastle United recorded a third consecutive Premier League win with a 2-1 victory at Burnley despite Matt Ritchie missing an open goal from close range.

Rafael Benitez's side led 2-0 thanks to a Ben Mee own goal and Ciaran Clark's header, but Sam Vokes hit back for the hosts before half-time.

Ritchie looked set to make sure of the points early in the second half but the winger, who had set up Clark's goal, bizarrely slotted wide at the back post after DeAndre Yedlin beat Charlie Taylor for pace.

But Newcastle held on for their first top-flight win over Burnley since 1975 to move up to 13th in the table, while a fourth loss in five league games leaves the Clarets still a point and a place above the relegation zone.

Kick-off was delayed for half an hour due to a medical emergency in the tunnel, but Newcastle made a rapid start and opened the scoring in the fourth minute.

Burnley did not properly clear a corner and, when Federico Fernandez took aim, his 25-yard drive - which was heading wide of the post - beat Joe Hart via a deflection off Burnley captain Mee.

And the visitors' lead was doubled in the 23rd minute with the Clarets again switching off at the back, Clark getting between two defenders to cleverly flick in a header from Ritchie's cross.

Burnley reduced the deficit before the break, Mee's long pass perfectly flighted for Wales striker Vokes to send a looping 18-yard header past Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle should have restored their two-goal cushion shortly after the restart but Ritchie somehow missed an open goal from three yards out when it was easier to score.

While not in Ritchie's league, Chris Wood wasted a good chance to earn Burnley an undeserved point when he shot straight at Dubravka, the New Zealand international later denied by Yedlin's outstanding block before he also fired a bouncing ball over the crossbar.

Joselu struck the post with 10 minutes to go after fine work from Ayoze Perez but Benitez's side held firm to collect another three points, leaving Burnley - for whom Vokes missed a last-gasp header - still in the mire.

Right, just under 15 minutes till kick-off. Eager viewers will notice the header pic has been changed. It's of a Clarets fan tucking into a Burnley Wallet, a tasty local pie!

More news from Burnley on the delayed kick-off. Thankfully the individual is in a conscious state and on his way to the hospital. We wish them well!

Kick off at tonight's game will be delayed by 30 minutes, due to a medical emergency in the players' tunnel. Neither team or their staff are affected. The person involved has been taken to hospital in a conscious state.

BREAKING- Kick-Off has been delayed by 30 minutes, worryingly after an emergency in the players' tunnel. More news when we get it.

Likewise for Newcastle, just one change for the Toon Army. Ciaran Clark is in at left-back, replacing Paul Dummett who was injured representing Wales during the international break. Thankfully for fans of the profile picture of this story Ki Sung-yueng starts in midfield. That would have looked embarrassing if he hadn't...

TEAM NEWS



Here's how Newcastle United will line up against @BurnleyOfficial at Turf Moor this evening.

One Change for Burnley. Irish international winger Robbie Brady makes his second start of the season and replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the side.

TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up for tonight's @premierleague game at Turf Moor v @NUFC

So this a battle of the Premier League strugglers, both sides are a point above the relegation zone. Both managers will be targeting this game as a must-win, so it will be interesting how both sides start. Team news is with us... standby!

Hello! Good evening! Welcome to the Live Match Updates for Burnley Vs Newcastle in the Monday Night football. Join me for all the latest news and Updates from Turf Moor, as we look to answer the age old question of can Newcastle do it on a cold and miserable night against Burnley? Anyway, expect team news, live Updates and the goals from the game as they go in! Strap in, it's going to be a rollercoaster of emotion (and hopefully goals)