Premier league

Right, just under 15 minutes till kick-off. Eager viewers will notice the header pic has been changed. It's of a Clarets fan tucking into a Burnley Wallet, a tasty local pie!

More news from Burnley on the delayed kick-off. Thankfully the individual is in a conscious state and on his way to the hospital. We wish them well!

Kick off at tonight's game will be delayed by 30 minutes, due to a medical emergency in the players' tunnel. Neither team or their staff are affected. The person involved has been taken to hospital in a conscious state. — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 26, 2018

BREAKING- Kick-Off has been delayed by 30 minutes, worryingly after an emergency in the players' tunnel. More news when we get it.

Back to more Monday Night football debate. Richard Keys has fired out a tweet on Mesut Ozil, who missed out on Arsenal's 2-1 win over Bournemouth. I'm sure that will fire up a few Gooners. Although I'm sure Arsenal are on the longest undefeated streak in Europe at the moment. That would suggest Unai Emery knows what he's doing...

Discussing with Andy - if Ozil was left out because Emery expected a ‘physical’ game st Bournemouth - he won’t play many more games this season. Bournemouth - physical? I don’t think so. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) November 26, 2018

Likewise for Newcastle, just one change for the Toon Army. Ciaran Clark is in at left-back, replacing Paul Dummett who was injured representing Wales during the international break. Thankfully for fans of the profile picture of this story Ki Sung-yueng starts in midfield. That would have looked embarrassing if he hadn't...

TEAM NEWS



Here’s how Newcastle United will line up against @BurnleyOfficial at Turf Moor this evening. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/xmVByJ42YE — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 26, 2018

One Change for Burnley. Irish international winger Robbie Brady makes his second start of the season and replaces Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the side.

TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up for tonight's @premierleague game at Turf Moor v @NUFC pic.twitter.com/USZQpAS22t — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 26, 2018

So this a battle of the Premier League strugglers, both sides are a point above the relegation zone. Both managers will be targeting this game as a must-win, so it will be interesting how both sides start. Team news is with us... standby!

Under an hour till Kick-Off & Monday Night football is well underway with Richard Keys & Andy Gray casting their critical eye on the Premier League weekend. Spurs arguably had the result of the weekend, defeating Chelsea 3-1 in the London derby. Although for Andy Gray, he believes that the North London club should prioritise winning a cup rather than the League & Champions League.

"If I was Pochettino I'd try and win a cup"



Andy Gray warns Tottenham that their trophy drought can't continue. #beINPL #THFC pic.twitter.com/zmzldFvKfb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) November 26, 2018

Hello! Good evening! Welcome to the Live Match Updates for Burnley Vs Newcastle in the Monday Night football. Join me for all the latest news and Updates from Turf Moor, as we look to answer the age old question of can Newcastle do it on a cold and miserable night against Burnley? Anyway, expect team news, live Updates and the goals from the game as they go in! Strap in, it's going to be a rollercoaster of emotion (and hopefully goals)