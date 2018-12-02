Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Arsenal Vs Tottenham via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Live Updates & Highlights

3- You don't usually get an atmosphere like this at the Emirates, the fans are up for the derby! Arsenal have made a bright so far, pinning Spurs back into their own half

1 - First chance in anger! Mkhitaryan scampers down the wing and throws in a cross, Aubameyang gets a head to it but it's well over.

Peep! Arsenal get us underway!

Preamble

MATCHDAY… DERBY DAY! 🔴



It’s about north London. It’s about rivalry. It’s about bragging rights. It’s about passion. It’s about drama. It’s about making memories. It’s about creating history.



And most importantly, it’s about winning. Let’s do it - and let’s do it together 👊 pic.twitter.com/fjgLWRjhQI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

Minutes away from Kick-Off now! Can Arsenal win today?

Spurs are out warming up! Will they be able to secure a famous win at the Emirates?

More reaction from Carrie Brown on the news Mesut Ozil will not be playing tonight against Spurs!

Spurs have arrived! Just under an hour till Kick-off now!

Now for Spurs! Jan Vertongen makes his first Premier League start since September, Christian Eriksen starts, former Arsenal youth team player Harry Kane leads the line.

⚠️ We're without @MesutOzil1088 today - he misses #ARSTOT after suffering a back spasm in training pic.twitter.com/8PajoF1tYm — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

More updates on the Arsenal team. Ozil is out with a back spasm.

🚨 TEAM NEWS IN 🚨



Here's how we line up for #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/6QTtFKvcZV — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

We have Team News! First up Arsenal, as expected no place for Mesut Ozil. Alexandre Lacazette makes the bench after recovering from a knock.

Another Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour has chatted with Carrie Brown rumours are swirling that Mesut Ozil is not in the match-day squad for the Gunners.

Over in the beIN SPORTS studio, former Arsenal Striker John Hartson is a big fan of new boss Unai Emery

Just a little heads up, over in West London Chelsea are currently 1-0 up against Fulham. You can check out the story here if you fancy watching it!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Arsenal Vs Tottenham. Round two in "Derby Day" throws up the North London derby, arguably one of the feistiest Premier League footballing rivalries in recent years. Arsenal is on an impressive undefeated streak, whilst Spurs are fresh from two huge wins against Chelsea & Inter Milan.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, and the beIN SPORTS website will have you covered every step of the way. From all the pre-match build-up, Live Match Commentary and video highlights including the goals we have all the bases covered. So stick around and enjoy the North London derby.