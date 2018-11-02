How to watch Online – beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Channel- HD 11

Kick- Off – 20:30

Stadium- Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal welcomes Liverpool to the Emirates on Saturday evening in what could prove to be a test of their top four ambitions under new boss Unai Emery. The Gunners are on a fine undefeated streak in all competitions but will be coming up against a Liverpool team who have genuine Premier League title ambitions. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Arsenal has been on an impressive run of late winning twelve of the last thirteen games. Many pundits have pointed to the quality of the opposition but regardless, stringing together the results have left Arsenal fans dreaming of Champions League football having finished outside of the top four in the last two seasons.

At the start of the season Unai Emery’s side fell to two consecutive defeats to top four rivals Manchester City & Chelsea, and after growing into the campaign the visit of Liverpool could prove to be a good measure of the progress of the team under the Spanish coach.

In team news, Hector Bellerin is a doubt for the game. Swiss international Stephan Licteiner, who scored his first Arsenal goal against Blackpool is set to cover at right back. Whilst compatriot Granit Xhaka is also likely to play again at left back with both Nacho Monreal & Sead Kolasinac still out with hamstring complaints. Mesut Ozil & Alexandre Lacazette were rested midweek and are likely to return to the starting lineup.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Xhaka; Torreira, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette





As for Liverpool, they are looking to make their best ever start to a Premier League season with a victory in North London on Saturday evening. The Reds have matched Manchester City in terms of points, and are second in the league based on their inferior goal difference.

Central to Liverpool’s strong start to the season has been their quality defensively, having just conceded four goals in their opening ten games of the Premier League season. The battle between Virgil van Dijk & the likes of Aubameyang & Lacazette is certainly going to be one to watch out for.

Last time out, Liverpool breezed past Cardiff 4-1 to maintain their perfect start to the season. More worryingly for Arsenal, Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah have found their goal-scoring touch and will be relishing the challenge of the Arsenal backline that has started slowly in games so far this season.

In team news, Liverpool could welcome back Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita back into the squad after the duo recovered from hamstring injuries. After being rested against Cardiff, the likes of Andrew Robertson, James Milner and Joe Gomez are all pushing for a starting place in the side.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Arsenal test out their top four ambitions against Liverpool. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.