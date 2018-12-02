Mitch Freeley

You can watch the Live Match Stream of Arsenal Vs Tottenham via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Match Report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help Arsenal to a thrilling 4-2 derby win over Tottenham at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The striker became the first Premier League player to reach 10 goals for the season before late strikes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira secured all three points for Unai Emery's rampant side.

Mauricio Pochettino's men, who saw Jan Vertonghen sent off late on, led 2-1 at half-time thanks to Eric Dier and Harry Kane, but the result sees them drop out of the top four at the expense of their north London rivals.

The Gunners' dominant start was rewarded 10 minutes in, when Aubameyang swept home from the spot after Vertonghen intercepted a cross towards the six-yard box with a raised hand.

Spurs found themselves level with half an hour played, though, when Bernd Leno failed to keep out Dier's near-post header from a Christian Eriksen free-kick, after which a melee ensued among the Arsenal substitutes and Spurs' celebrating players.

Dier looked to be marginally offside and referee Mike Dean was in the spotlight again four minutes later, when he penalised Rob Holding for sliding in on Son despite minimal contact, allowing Kane to make it 2-1 from 12 yards.

Live Updates & Highlights

Peep! Game Over! Arsenal secure Derby day bragging rights with a memorable 4-2 win over Spurs. The Gunners came from 2-1 down with second-half goals from Aubameyang , Lacazette & Torriera to seal the points. Match Report to follow!

93- Arsenal fans are loving this, plenty of singing, the Tottenham end looks rather empty right now.

91- Cheers as Arsenal play the ball around the Emirates.

90- Six minutes of extra time.

90 - Aurier goes into the book for a reckless challenge on Rob Holding.

87- Play has broken down here, Arsenal happy to frustrate Spurs. It's been a huge turn around for the Gunners today, as for Spurs it seems like it's been a game too far for them. They look tired.

84- Vertongen picks up a second yellow for a rash challenge on Lacazette and Spurs are reduced to ten men

83- Another Spurs Sub. Davis is off, Danny Rose is on.

78- Moura and Winks are on for Spurs, Son and Alli make way!

77- GOAL! Arsenal strike again! Lucas Torriera gets played through by Aubameyang and makes no mistake! A shot into the bottom corner! What a way to score your first Arsenal goal! Arsenal has turned it around... The question is now, can they hold on?

74- GOAL! Lacazette puts Arsenal in the lead! His shot takes a nick off Eric Dier and finds the bottom corner! It's well deserved for the Gunners!

68- Mustafi can no longer continue, he's injured his knee clearing the ball. Guendouzi is on in his place.

67- Bellerin misplaces a pass the ball to Son, and the South Korean has plenty of time to shoot! The powerful effort is pushed away by Leno, and Arsenal hold on.

65- Yellow card for Dele Alli, for a petulant trip on Granit Xhaka.

60 -Xhaka delivers an inswinging corner. Papastathopous gets the better of Dier, but his header sails over the crossbar!





60- Arsenal has turned up the pressure here! Mustafi has a shot cleared off the line! Torriera follows up, his slot flies wide!

56- Goal! Arsenal pull it back! Aaron Ramsey lays the ball to Aubameyang who curls the ball into the bottom corner past a motionless Loris. Arsenal are back in it!

55- Torriera pushes into the box and is greeted by cheers of "Shoot" by the Arsenal fans. The Uruguayan is on the floor. No penalty!

50 - Chance! Kane's shot is flying towards the top corner, but Leno gets a strong hand to it. Much better from the Arsenal keeper.

48 - Grant Xhaka goes into the book for a rash challange of Dele Alli. Another dangerous free-kick for Spurs..

47- Dele Alli is fouled by Kolasinac, the free-kick from Eriksen is perfect and Kane nearly got something on it! Leno palms the ball out for a corner.

Peep! We are back underway! It' a double change for Arsenal. Lacazette & Ramsey are on. Iwobi & Mkhitaryan leave the field.

Peep! Half-time! What a half! Arsenal raced into the lead, Spurs hit back with two goals in four minutes! Stick around, this promises to be a cracker!

45+3 Less than a minute left Arsenal wins a corner, Mustafi's header is tipped away by Loris! There is still life in this game!

45- Three minutes of extra time to be played. What a half of football, mile a minute stuff!

43- Chance! Kolasinac drills the ball towards Aubameyang, but the striker is rightly flagged offside.

39- Spurs have found their mojo confidently passing the ball around in triangles, frustrating Arsenal.

36- This is boiling over here. Mustafi picks up a yellow for a rash tackle on Son. Arsenal needs to keep their composure here.

35- That's Kane's eighth goal in eight North London Derbies. How will Arsenal react to this now?!

33- Goal! Harry Kane drills it into the bottom corner, and Spurs has turned it around! What a period of play!

33- Penalty Spurs! Holding pulls down Son and Mike Dean points to the spot!

31- A brief stop in play here, the Arsenal subs had an issue with Eric Dier's celebration. It's a yellow card for the midfielder!

30 - Goal! Eric Dier flicks the ball past Leno! It's a shocker from the German keeper! Spurs are back in it! 1-1!

29- Papastathopoulos bundles down Son. It's a dangerous free-kick for Spurs.

25- Kane wins a free-kick and clips the ball up to Son who is flagged offside. Kane really needs to get in the game if Spurs are going to get back into this.

21- Deli Alli slips through Eriksen, Mustafi clears the ball out for a corner, the subsiqent which is thumped out of play. Arsenal have settled after an impressive start.

18- Chance! Arsenal could have been 2-0 up! Kolasinac picks out Iwobi in the box, his first time shot is cleared by the feet of Hugo Loris!

14- Spurs have started to settle after a frantic first fifteen, their patient passing is greeted with boos from the Arsenal faithful.

11- Son on the counter, The South Korean gets the better of Holding, the drilled shot is pushed out for a corner by Leno

9- Goal! Aubameyang sends Loris the wrong way! Arsenal go 1-0 up!

8- Penalty! Jan Vertongen handles the ball in the box...

7- Aubameyang surges forward. Aurier Concedes a free-kick!

5- Holding lofts a cross-field pass to Bellerin, however, is through ball to Aubameyang is blocked by Davis.

3- You don't usually get an atmosphere like this at the Emirates, the fans are up for the derby! Arsenal have made a bright so far, pinning Spurs back into their own half

1 - First chance in anger! Mkhitaryan scampers down the wing and throws in a cross, Aubameyang gets a head to it but it's well over.

Peep! Arsenal get us underway!

Preamble

MATCHDAY… DERBY DAY! 🔴



It’s about north London. It’s about rivalry. It’s about bragging rights. It’s about passion. It’s about drama. It’s about making memories. It’s about creating history.



And most importantly, it’s about winning. Let’s do it - and let’s do it together 👊 pic.twitter.com/fjgLWRjhQI — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

Minutes away from Kick-Off now! Can Arsenal win today?

Spurs are out warming up! Will they be able to secure a famous win at the Emirates?

More reaction from Carrie Brown on the news Mesut Ozil will not be playing tonight against Spurs!

Spurs have arrived! Just under an hour till Kick-off now!

Now for Spurs! Jan Vertongen makes his first Premier League start since September, Christian Eriksen starts, former Arsenal youth team player Harry Kane leads the line.

⚠️ We're without @MesutOzil1088 today - he misses #ARSTOT after suffering a back spasm in training pic.twitter.com/8PajoF1tYm — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

More updates on the Arsenal team. Ozil is out with a back spasm.

🚨 TEAM NEWS IN 🚨



Here's how we line up for #ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/6QTtFKvcZV — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

We have Team News! First up Arsenal, as expected no place for Mesut Ozil. Alexandre Lacazette makes the bench after recovering from a knock.

Another Arsenal legend, Ray Parlour has chatted with Carrie Brown rumours are swirling that Mesut Ozil is not in the match-day squad for the Gunners.

Over in the beIN SPORTS studio, former Arsenal Striker John Hartson is a big fan of new boss Unai Emery

Just a little heads up, over in West London Chelsea are currently 1-0 up against Fulham. You can check out the story here if you fancy watching it!

Good afternoon! Welcome to the Live Updates of Arsenal Vs Tottenham. Round two in "Derby Day" throws up the North London derby, arguably one of the feistiest Premier League footballing rivalries in recent years. Arsenal is on an impressive undefeated streak, whilst Spurs are fresh from two huge wins against Chelsea & Inter Milan.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter, and the beIN SPORTS website will have you covered every step of the way. From all the pre-match build-up, Live Match Commentary and video highlights including the goals we have all the bases covered. So stick around and enjoy the North London derby.