Live Updates

Right! Second half is back underway! More of the same please!

Half-Time chat! Mick Mcarthy & Karl-Heinz Riedle have their say on the action... Two penalties?! Who knows! The second half on the way!

45- Peep! Half-time! That was full pelt, mile a minute stuff! Very good! I need to catch my breath! Join me in 15 minutes for more Arsenal Vs Liverpool fun and games!

44- Liverpool hits the post! A deep free-kick and Virgil van Dijk heads the ball before being clattered by Leno! His header bounces towards the goal and hits the post. Desperately unlucky! Although, I'm not quite sure what Leno was doing there!

42- Robertson with a perfect cross from the left wing, Arsenal clear their lines but Liverpool push on.

40 - Arsenal ramping up the pressure here, Trent Alexander-Arnold hoiks a Mkhitaryan cross out for a throw-in as Arsenal continue to press.

39- Arsenal have the ball in the net! Offside! Lacazette is rightfully flagged offside

38- Chance! Ozil with a backheel into the path of Lacazette with blazes past the far post. That was a real chance for the Gunners to open the scoring.

31- Mkhitaryan with a delightful flick into the path of Aubamayang. The Gabonese striker snatches at his shot, goal kick.

30- The searing pace of the game has slowed down. Everything but an opening goal so far.

27- Kolasinac with a cross, Alisson pushes the cross into the path of Mkhitaryan who can't quite shoot in time. Groans in the Emirates (stadium)

24- Bellerin from distance! It flies wide! End to end stuff here!

22- Leno with the save, a long ball finds Van Dijk and he controls well. Leno is quickly off his line to stop the shot and Arsenal scramble the ball away.

21- Salah stretches his leg down the wing, what pace! Granit Xhaka comes in with a perfect sliding tackle to save the Gunners.

19- After a sheepish start, Liverpool has settled. This game is bubbling up nicely.

17- Goal! No Offside! Firmino flicks the ball onto the post, and Mane taps in the rebound. It's inches offside! A solid call that from the linesman. The replay shows just how good that ball from Alexander-Arnold was!

15- Chance! Aubamayang whips a cross in, and Mkhitaryan header skims just wide. Alisson had committed to that and Arsenal were inches away from scoring!

13- Side netting! So close, Xhaka with the through ball and Aubamayang shoots from close range. Alisson tips the ball out for a corner.

12- Salah keeps the ball in play at the byline and picks out Firmino, the Brazilian shapes to shoot and is blocked by Torreria.

11- Mustafi seems to be limping. That doesn't look good...

10- Fabinho lofts a ball towards Mane, which skips out of play.

9- Arsenal seemed to have settled here, sharper to the ball. Just as I type, Xhaka passed the ball out for a throw-in.

7- Aubamayang flagged offside for a second time. Just a few inches long.

6- Mane scampers down the byline, it's out for a goal kick. Early signs of life from Klopps men. Kolasinac is going to have a long night by the looks of things!

3- Arsenal have got off to a flyer! Kolasinac on the overlap and the drilled cross to Lacazette is saved by Alisson.

2- Arsenal seem content to knock the ball around, a quick through ball but Aubamayang is flagged offside!

Peep! Liverpool get this party started (fingers crossed for goals)

Right! Nearly game time here. Liverpool are playing in a rather fetching purple away shirt...

Preamble

This is a classy move from the Gunners. Incidentally, Leicester edged out Cardiff 1-0 in an emotionally charged game.

Arsenal might be on a run of 12 games unbeaten, but their defence hasn't been the best. Jim Beglin thinks that the front three of Liverpool might have a field day... Breath deep Arsenal fans, breath deep!

Now for Liverpool! James Milner slots into midfield and is joined by Andy Robertson & Joe Gomez who missed the game against Cardiff. Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita miss out through injury.

Right! Team news! We have team News! First up the hosts Arsenal! Good news! Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolašinac are fit and start in a back four. Granit Xhaka returns to central midfield.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Arsenal Vs Liverpool in the Premier League. It promises to be a cracker at the Emirates stadium in the match of the week in the 11th round of action. Stick around for all the latest team news, Live Match commentary & Highlights as they happen all here on the beIN SPORTS website!

Preview

Stadium- Emirates Stadium, London

Arsenal welcomes Liverpool to the Emirates on Saturday evening in what could prove to be a test of their top four ambitions under new boss Unai Emery. The Gunners are on a fine undefeated streak in all competitions but will be coming up against a Liverpool team who have genuine Premier League title ambitions. As ever, you can watch all the action Live & Exclusive via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Arsenal has been on an impressive run of late winning twelve of the last thirteen games. Many pundits have pointed to the quality of the opposition but regardless, stringing together the results have left Arsenal fans dreaming of Champions League football having finished outside of the top four in the last two seasons.

At the start of the season Unai Emery’s side fell to two consecutive defeats to top four rivals Manchester City & Chelsea, and after growing into the campaign the visit of Liverpool could prove to be a good measure of the progress of the team under the Spanish coach.

In team news, Hector Bellerin is a doubt for the game. Swiss international Stephan Licteiner, who scored his first Arsenal goal against Blackpool is set to cover at right back. Whilst compatriot Granit Xhaka is also likely to play again at left back with both Nacho Monreal & Sead Kolasinac still out with hamstring complaints. Mesut Ozil & Alexandre Lacazette were rested midweek and are likely to return to the starting lineup.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Leno; Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Xhaka; Torreira, Ramsey; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette





As for Liverpool, they are looking to make their best ever start to a Premier League season with a victory in North London on Saturday evening. The Reds have matched Manchester City in terms of points, and are second in the league based on their inferior goal difference.

Central to Liverpool’s strong start to the season has been their quality defensively, having just conceded four goals in their opening ten games of the Premier League season. The battle between Virgil van Dijk & the likes of Aubameyang & Lacazette is certainly going to be one to watch out for.

Last time out, Liverpool breezed past Cardiff 4-1 to maintain their perfect start to the season. More worryingly for Arsenal, Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah have found their goal-scoring touch and will be relishing the challenge of the Arsenal backline that has started slowly in games so far this season.

In team news, Liverpool could welcome back Jordan Henderson & Naby Keita back into the squad after the duo recovered from hamstring injuries. After being rested against Cardiff, the likes of Andrew Robertson, James Milner and Joe Gomez are all pushing for a starting place in the side.

Liverpool Predicted Team

Alisson; Gomez, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

It certainly promises to be one to watch as Arsenal test out their top four ambitions against Liverpool. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.