Pellegrini named new West Ham Boss

Mitch Freeley

West Ham has confirmed that former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini has been appointed their new coach, signing a three year deal with the East London club.



Pellegrini left his post at Hebei China Fortune over the weekend and quickly concluded the deal with West Ham on Monday evening.

Your new West Ham United manager... #WelcomePellegrini pic.twitter.com/UuPWfGCZbz — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 22, 2018



The 64-year old Chilean coach is no stranger to the Premier League, having guided Manchester City to the 2013/2014 Premier League title along with two league cups during his three-year stint in Manchester.



Pellegrini has replaced David Moyes, who was released at the end of his contract after guiding the Hammers to a 13th place finish, in a season which was marred by fan unrest at the current West Ham owners.