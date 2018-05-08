Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Swansea City's relegation fears deepened after Manolo Gabbiadini's second-half goal helped Southampton to a nerve-shredding 1-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

The win moves Mark Hughes' side into 16th place in the Premier League – ahead of Huddersfield Town on goal difference – and they know they will be safe if they avoid defeat against Manchester City on the final day of the season this Sunday.

It is looking increasingly bleak for the 18th-placed Swans, who need to beat Stoke City at the weekend and hope that Huddersfield fail to pick up any points against Chelsea and Arsenal in their remaining two games or that Saints lose heavily to Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

Substitute Gabbiadini struck in the 72nd minute after pouncing on a loose ball in the box – a goal that also confirms West Brom's relegation to the Championship.

Chances were at a premium in a hard-fought affair, with the clearest regularly falling to Charlie Austin, who found Lukasz Fabianksi equal to everything he could throw at him.

Swansea pushed forward in numbers in the final ten minutes but they were unable to find a leveller that would have made their task on Sunday much less daunting.

Live Updates

Highlights/ Goals

Preamble

Now for those Saints! Two changes, Nathan Redmond comes in for Mario Lemina and Jack Stephens replaces the suspended Maya Yoshida at centre back.

The teams are in!



Here's the #SaintsFC side for the showdown with #Swans: pic.twitter.com/321OeNu2Zt — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 8, 2018

TEAM NEWS KLAXON! First up Swansea! The Ayew brothers (Sounds like a 90's dance group) start up front!

📋 Here's how we line up against @SouthamptonFC...



COME ON YOU SWANS! ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/WjChLsHJpj — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 8, 2018

Good evening! Anyone fancy a massive relegation six-pointer in the Premier League? Yes, please! Swansea take on fellow strugglers Southampton this evening! A game with huge ramifications on which side could be playing in the Championship next season. As ever, you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Swansea and Southampton face off in a huge match at the foot of the Premier League table on Tuesday evening. A victory for either side could be decisive in their chances of survival. As ever you can watch this crunch Premier league encounter via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Swansea is without a win in their last seven games and has two home games to close out the campaign. The Swans are in the drop zone on goal difference and know that a victory would see them leapfrog the Saints into 17th place and safety.



Carlos Carvahal’s side has a fully fit side to choose from bar from long-term absentee Kyle Bartley and may elect to change up his striking options after the Ayew brothers failed to impress up front in the disappointing 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Predicted team- Swansea

Fabianski; Van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson; Naughton, Ki, King, Olsson; J Ayew, A Ayew; Abraham.

As for Southampton, they were seconds away from beating Everton at the weekend, a victory which would have put some daylight between them and their relegation rivals. Unfortunately, a wicked deflection off defender Wesley Hoedt meant a 1-1 draw for the Saints.



Speaking ahead of the game Mark Hughes insisted that Southampton will be up for the challenge at the Liberty Stadium, despite the deflating draw against Everton. "I think it is just calmness. You have got to deal with pressure, you have got to think clearly," Hughes said. "It is still very much in our hands and very quickly we will go again."



In team news, Maya Yoshida will be absent through suspension and the Saints are to be without midfielders Steven Davis & Mario Lemina with injuries.

Predicted team- Southampton

McCarthy; Bednarek, Stephens, Hoedt; Cedric, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Tadic, Redmond; Austin.

It certainly promises to be a fascinating relegation six-pointer when Swansea welcome Southampton to the Liberty Stadium. As ever, you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

