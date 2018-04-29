Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester United guaranteed Champions League football next season with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Arsenal on Sunday evening. A stoppage-time header from Marouane Fellaini, ensured that Arsene Wenger's last visit to Old Trafford as Arsenal was an unhappy one.

Wenger, presented with a gift by old rival Alex Ferguson before kick-off, rested the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette with an eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final, naming his youngest league XI since 2011's infamous 8-2 loss at United.

And the Frenchman's young side was on track to do him proud, Henrikh Mkhitaryan levelling on his Old Trafford return after Paul Pogba's early opener for United.

However, United have a distinct knack for winning at home under Jose Mourinho and stole all three points with Fellaini's stoppage-time header. A deep cross from Ashley Young was met by the Belgian midfielder, who outjumped Arsenal captain on the day Granit Xhaka and sailed past Ospina.

The result was Arsenal's sixth straight away defeat in the Premier League, but the result could prove meaningless should Arsenal get past Atletico on Thursday nights second-leg semi final clash in the Europa League.

Live Updates!

Second Half

90+4- Full time! Manchester United have qualified for the Champions League with a last-gasp 2-1 win over old rivals Arsenal. A towering header from Fellaini in stoppage time does it! Match report to follow.

93- United win a corner. It's all over here. The Stretford end is in fine voice.

90+1 GOAL! Fellaini at the death with a header! Young knocks in a deep cross and the Belgian gets a head onto it. 2-1 United.

90- Four minutes of stoppage time

89- Goal! Disallowed! Rashford who pounced on the Fellaini header that clattered off the post is offside. Good call that.

87- A dangerous free-kick for Arsenal as Iwobi is bundled down by Fellaini

86- Willock with a last-gasp tackle on Matic. That was something else from the youngster.

83- Paul Poba gets the ball in a dangerous position, waves his foot at it before Arsenal crowd him out. For a second string, Arsenal have impressed defensively today.

81- United are piling on the pressure, they look likely to score here. Fellaini misses a header at the far post.

78- Martial drives a shot, which skims wide. Mourinho pulls a face.

75- Final sub for Arsenal. Mkhitaryan who has been nothing sort of amazing on his return to Old Trafford is off. Replaced by youngster Joe Willock.

74- Arsenal keeper Ospina gets clattered, Cech warms up but he should be okay.

71- A miss hit from Chris Smalling on Martial's cross. A connection on that could have given United a 2-1 lead.

70- Mavropanos with a towering header to deny Fellaini, the Greek debutant has had a solid game so far.

68- Welbeck steals the ball of Fellaini, his snapshot from distance is gathered by De Gea.

65- Immediate impact from Martial, A darting forward run, his pass, however, goes straight into the hands of Ospena.

62- Double Sub for Arsenal & United- Reiss Nelson makes way for Danny Welbeck. Nacho Monreal is on for Kolasinac. As for United, Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini replace Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard.

60- 30 or so minutes to go! This is still anyone's game, United are slowly getting back into the swing of things, but we can't rule out this Arsenal second string on the break.

57- Arsenal win a dangerous free-kick. Xhaka knocks it over everyone, a chance wasted!

55- Mkhitaryan with a curling shot! He's been superb today for Arsenal, it's almost like he's trying to prove a point against his former side.

54- The game has sparked into life! United playing with a little more purpose!

51- Goal! Former Man United man Henrikh Mkhitaryan gets the leveller! A shot from distance through the legs of Lindelöf beats De Gea. A peach of a shot 1-1!



48- Arsenal new boy Mavropanos clatters into Lukaku, Marcus Rashord comes on in his stead.

47-Maitland-Niles charging through the middle... the young midfielder scuffs his shot and the deflection falls to De Gea

Peep- United get the second half started

First Half

Peep- Half-time. Pogba gives United a 1-0 lead at the break. It's been a tame affair, but Arsenal will come out fighting in the second half. Join me in 15 minutes for more Live Updates.

45- One minute of extra time to be played!

43- Aubameyang picks out youngster Reiss Nelson with a cross, his flying header trickles wide.

40- POST! Pogba picks out Ashley Young with a delightful long ball. Young wrongfoots Bellerin one on one, and his shot cracks against the upright from a tight angle. Blimey!

35- Bellerin finds plenty of space on the right side. His cross finds Aubameyang, his tame header falls into the hands of De Gea.

31-Aubameyang & Mkhitaryan combine again. Smalling intervenes and gets the ball away for United.

27- Bellarin has a shot, De Gea grabs it up. Despite being a goal down, Arsenal has played well moving forward.

26- Two quick penalty appeals from Arsenal which are waved away by the referee. Both looked dubious.

24- First yellow card of the game goes to Arsenal man Granit Xhaka. No surprises there. Pogba wastes the freekick.

19- Arsenal go close! The Gunners sweep forward with snappy passes. Eventually, Aubameyang backheels the ball into the path of former United man Henrikh Mkhitaryan. His shot skims just wide.

15- GOAL United! 1-0 Just like that Pogba gives United the lead! Lukaku clips the ball to the back post to Sanchez, who via a deflection hits the post. Pogba is on hand to follow up and knock the ball into the top corner. 1-0!

13- Slowly but surely Manchester United are starting to see a little bit more of the ball, it's all a bit beige at the minute. Too vanilla. A little dull...

10- Believe it or not, the Arsenal second string has started brightly.

7-Kolasinac clears the ball for the first corner of the game for United. Arsenal eventually get the ball out of the box.

4- Arsenal reply in kind. Mkhitaryan is in acres of space and crosses the ball into the box, Aubameyang slips at the crucial moment and can't meet the ball. United hack the ball away.

3- First change of the game for United, Matic mishit shot falls to Pogba who scuffs his shot wide from close range.

1- A big gesture from Manchester United before the game, with Sir Alex Ferguson handing a trinket to commemorate his time at Arsenal. Lovely stuff.

Peep! Arsenal who are playing in blue, get us underway.

Preamble

Right just about to kick-off! As ever you can watch the match Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

As for Arsenal, as expected it's changes ahoy with the Europa League in mind. Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is handed a debut, whilst Granit Xhaka has been handed the captain's armband for the first time in his Arsenal career. Mkhitaryan returns from injury to take on his former employers.

📋 Here's how we line up for today's game at Old Trafford#MUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/cLmtWzrqax — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 29, 2018

Team News! Full strength side for Manchester United. Sanchez starts against his former side. Rashford & Mata make up a strong bench for the red devils!

This week the Arsene Wenger farewell tour rocks up to Old Trafford for a match against Manchester United. Over the years Arsenal & Man United have had some titanic battles, however, the match today has the feeling of a low key affair, especially with Arsenal resting so many players ahead of their crucial Europa League semi-final against Atletico. As ever you can watch the match Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Arsene Wenger heads to Old Trafford on Sunday to take on Manchester United, for the final time as Arsenal boss. Wenger revealed that he will step down from the Arsenal hot seat at the end of the season, following 22 years in charge of the Gunners. As ever you can watch the match Live & Exclusive on beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Arsenal's priorities will firmly be on their Europa League semi-final second leg match against Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening and are widely expected to rest several key players. As for Manchester United they are at full strength for the match, bar the absence of reserve keeper Sergio Romeo who is out with a knee injury. Interestingly both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez should both be fit to face their former sides.

It certainly promises to be an interesting clash between two Premier League heavyweights when Manchester United take on Arsenal. You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.