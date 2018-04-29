Mitch Freeley

Live Updates!

35- Bellerin finds plenty of space on the right side. His cross finds Aubameyang, his tame header falls into the hands of De Gea.

31-Aubameyang & Mkhitaryan combine again. Smalling intervenes and gets the ball away for United.

27- Bellarin has a shot, De Gea grabs it up. Despite being a goal down, Arsenal has played well moving forward.

26- Two quick penalty appeals from Arsenal which are waved away by the referee. Both looked dubious.

24- First yellow card of the game goes to Arsenal man Granit Xhaka. No surprises there. Pogba wastes the freekick.

19- Arsenal go close! The Gunners sweep forward with snappy passes. Eventually, Aubameyang backheels the ball into the path of former United man Henrikh Mkhitaryan. His shot skims just wide.

15- GOAL United! 1-0 Just like that Pogba gives United the lead! Lukaku clips the ball to the back post to Sanchez, who via a deflection hits the post. Pogba is on hand to follow up and knock the ball into the top corner. 1-0!

13- Slowly but surely Manchester United are starting to see a little bit more of the ball, it's all a bit beige at the minute. Too vanilla. A little dull...

10- Believe it or not, the Arsenal second string has started brightly.

7-Kolasinac clears the ball for the first corner of the game for United. Arsenal eventually get the ball out of the box.

4- Arsenal reply in kind. Mkhitaryan is in acres of space and crosses the ball into the box, Aubameyang slips at the crucial moment and can't meet the ball. United hack the ball away.

3- First change of the game for United, Matic mishit shot falls to Pogba who scuffs his shot wide from close range.

1- A big gesture from Manchester United before the game, with Sir Alex Ferguson handing a trinket to commemorate his time at Arsenal. Lovely stuff.

Peep! Arsenal who are playing in blue, get us underway.

Preamble

Right just about to kick-off!

As for Arsenal, as expected it's changes ahoy with the Europa League in mind. Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is handed a debut, whilst Granit Xhaka has been handed the captain's armband for the first time in his Arsenal career. Mkhitaryan returns from injury to take on his former employers.

📋 Here's how we line up for today's game at Old Trafford#MUFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/cLmtWzrqax — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 29, 2018

Team News! Full strength side for Manchester United. Sanchez starts against his former side. Rashford & Mata make up a strong bench for the red devils!

This week the Arsene Wenger farewell tour rocks up to Old Trafford for a match against Manchester United. Over the years Arsenal & Man United have had some titanic battles, however, the match today has the feeling of a low key affair, especially with Arsenal resting so many players ahead of their crucial Europa League semi-final against Atletico.

Preview

Arsene Wenger heads to Old Trafford on Sunday to take on Manchester United, for the final time as Arsenal boss. Wenger revealed that he will step down from the Arsenal hot seat at the end of the season, following 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Arsenal's priorities will firmly be on their Europa League semi-final second leg match against Atletico Madrid on Thursday evening and are widely expected to rest several key players. As for Manchester United they are at full strength for the match, bar the absence of reserve keeper Sergio Romeo who is out with a knee injury. Interestingly both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez should both be fit to face their former sides.

It certainly promises to be an interesting clash between two Premier League heavyweights when Manchester United take on Arsenal.