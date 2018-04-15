Manchester City crowned Premier League Champions following Man United defeat

Manchester City has won the Premier League title, following second-placed Manchester United's 1-0 defeat on Sunday evening to bottom side West Bromwich Albion.

Pep Guardiola's side defeated Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday evening, to ensure that they were just one victory away from sealing their third Premier League crown. However, a shock 1-0 win for West Brom, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League means that the title celebrations can start early for the Citizens.

City now sits 16 points clear top of the league with five games to play and could yet to break various Premier League records by the end of the season, with the 100-point mark within their sights.

Guardiola failed to win a trophy during his first season in English football but has now added the Premier League to the EFL Cup crown collected against Arsenal in February. The title win is also the first for a Spanish coach in the Premier League.