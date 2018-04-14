Mitch Freeley

Match Report

Manchester City is now just a victory away from the Premier League title, after an impressive 3-1 victory against Spurs on Saturday evening. Pep Guardiola's side showed plenty of character to bounce back from their European exit and goals from Gabriel Jesus, İlkay Gündoğan & a second-half strike from Raheem Sterling secured all three points. It wasn't all easy for City, and a goal late in the first half from Eriksen made it nervy for the champions-elect.

City made a blistering start to the contest, with Leroy Sane smashing the upright with a volley. It was a signal of intent from the Citizens, who promptly took the lead in the 22nd minute in unlikely fashion. Vincent Kompany launched a ball up the wing onto the rushing Gabriel Jesus who showed plenty of strength to ward away the advances of Davidson Sanchez before slotting the ball past Loris to give City the lead.

Two minutes later, the league leaders doubled their advantage from the penalty spot. Pushing forward on the break, City looked all set to grab a second. Spurs captain Hugo Loris came sprinting off his line to meet with Raheem Sterling, his mistimed lunge saw the England winger tumble to the floor leaving referee John Moss little choice but to point to the penalty spot. İlkay Gündoğan made no mistake slotting into the bottom corner.

Credit to Spurs, they rallied well after a torrid 30 minutes and found a way back into the contest three minutes before the break. Harry Kane made an inch-perfect pass to Christian Eriksen. The Danish playmaker stabbed the ball towards the goal, and via a deflection from Aymeric Laporte, the ball rebounded off the leg of Eriksen to make the score 2-1 at the break.

Mauricio Pochettino's team came out with a roar in the second half and set about looking for an equaliser. Peps side lived dangerously with their high defensive line, but the tactic paid dividends as Kane was flagged offside three times as Spurs pushed for a leveller. City, looked comfortable on the break with Sterling and Sane pushing the wing-backs with their forward runs.

Sterling missed a golden chance to kill off the contest. After rounding Loris, and waiting to the last second to shoot just yards away from the goal. His shot fizzed wide, much to the ire of his coach. Thankfully for Sterling, he made up for the miss moments later.

Aymeric Laporte smashed a shot towards goal, which was instinctively parried by Loris. Sterling was quickest to react and smashed the ball into the roof of the net. Redemption for the English winger, and a winning goal that puts the Citizens a step closer from winning the Premier League title.

Live Updates!

Second Half

90+4 Full time! City are one win away from the Premier League. Jesus & Gundogen gave City the lead. Eriksen made it nervy, but Sterling comfirmed the victory.

90- Four minutes of extra time.

88- Final Sub for City. Yaya Toure is on for De Bruyne. Meanwhile, the City fans do the Poznan. They are having a blast at Wembley!

86- A tame shot from Eriksen. Easily caught by Ederson.

83- The last action for Ali. Moussa Sissoko replaces the midfielder.

82- Dele Ali shapes to shoot. Kompany, who has been at his dependable best gets a head to it, the corner is then comfortably taken by Ederson.

79- The City fans have found their voice. Regardless of what happens with Man United tomorrow. The Citizens are just one win away from claiming the Premier League title.

75- Delph grabs a yellow for a challenge on Lucas. He's come on as a sub by the way!

72-GOAL! Sterling makes up for that glaring miss with a goal moments later! The winger pounces on a parry from Loris and smashes it into the top of the net. 3-1.

70- That's a bad miss from Sterling! Rounded the keeper took his time, somehow he fired wide! Shocking!

68- Dembele picks up a yellow for his trip on De Bruyne. The midfielders shot from the subsequent free-kick cannons into the wall.

64-Couple of Subs. Nicolás Otamendi is on for Sane. Son Heung-min replaces Lamela

63- That should have been the game for City Gabriel Jesus played through one on one with Loris, his shot disappointingly rolls wide.

60- Kane again flagged offside. Third time for the England man.

57- Close that! Davis whips in a perfect cross, it's just too high for Harry Kane.

54- It's all Spurs at the moment, and the fans are buzzing. City are trying to slow down the pace with their passing.

51- A winding run from Ali, eventually sees the England playmaker land on a heap on the floor. It looks like a nasty challenge from Kompany, but Ali is okay.

50- Spurs are snapping into every tackle, first to every ball. They would be a safe bet to score the next goal here.

48- Kane flagged again offside. A dangerous start this from Spurs.

46- Spurs straight on the front foot. Laporte concedes a free-kick, Ericksen crosses the ball into the box. Ederson clears but play is brought back for the offside.

Peep! We are back underway under the lights at Wembley

First Half

Half-time! Man City 2 Spurs 1. What a fine 45 minutes of football. Solid start from City before Eriksen got Spurs back in the tie. The second half promises to be a cracker. Join me for the second half after my tea break!

40+1 What a difference a goal makes! Spurs won't want the first half to end! Gabriel Jesus gets a yellow for kicking the ball away.

42- Goal! 2-1 Spurs half the deficit! Kane with a perfect assist for Eriksen. The Danish midfielder pokes the ball towards the goal and via a fortunate ricochet makes its way into the back of the net. Game on!

41- Yellow card for De Bruyne for a crunching challenge on Vertongen!

39- Sane smashes a free-kick high and wide from a crossing position. A wasted chance.

36- Spurs look for a penalty! Lamela slides in to win a tackle in the box. Kompany goes in for a second tackle and touches the ball, Lamela falls to his knees and expectantly looks for a penalty. No deal from the referee.

32- David Silva cracks a shot from just outside the box. Loris is equal to it and pushes the ball away.

30- Half Chance for Spurs. Eriken pings a ball to Érik Lamela, space opens up for the Argentine midfielder, but his shot is pulled wide.

28- Nasty tackle from Ben Davis on Kompany. The Welsh defender picks up a yellow for that.

27- Anyone else getting a sense of Deja Vu? Gundogen puts City 2-0 up and they look like they are cruising. Forgot to mention, Loris picked up a yellow for his challenge.

24-Goal! Just like that! City is 2-0 up from the penalty spot! Loris hacks down Sterling, referee John Moss points to the spot. Gundogen steps up and slots into the bottom left corner. 2-0!

22- GOAL! City go 1-0 up! Old school long ball down the channel from Kompany, Gabriel Jesus latches onto it, shrugs off the attentions of Sanchez and slots past Loris. A tidy finish!

19- De Bruyne plays though Sterling on the wing, who picks out Gundogen, his shot from the edge of the box deflects off Sanchez for a corner.

15- Fantastic ball from Dier to Tripper. The first time cross is drilled across the City box. Laporte clears away, under pressure from Harry Kane.

12- It's been a slow start from Spurs. Eriksen scampers down the wing, wins a thow in which is wasted.

8- Two quick-fire chances for Man City. With David Silva setting up Sterling & De Bruyne. Both efforts fly wide.

5- It's all City at the moment! Happy to knock the ball around the vast Wembley pitch

3- POST! Sterling picks out Sane who is in unmarked in the box. First time the German winger measures a volley towards goal. Loris was static, the ball hits the upright.

1- Kyle Walker is predictably jeered by the Spurs fans. A misplaced pass from the right-back gets a hearty boo.

Peep! Man City get us underway!

Preamble

So can City bounce back!? We are minutes away from Kick-off! Quick reminder! You can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

It's a 21:45 Mecca KO for this game. So the game of the weekend will be under the lights! Spurs seem up for it!

One absentee for City is Fernandinho, who is out through suspension. The Brazilain midfielder has tweeted some words of encouragement for his team-mates. Which is nice.

City team news! Kompany, Gundogan & Delph return to the side. No Aguero today, so Gabriel Jesus starts up top!

How we're lining up at Wembley tonight!



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Kompany (C), Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Jesus



Subs | Bravo, Bernardo, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Yaya Touré, Foden, Brahim Diaz



Presented by @HAYSWorldwide #spursvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/aQzUMakXkB — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 14, 2018

Right! We have team news! First up Spurs! As expected Rose misses out, Davis replaces the England international. Harry Kane leads the line.

So before the team-sheets are in, let's have a quick round-up of the action in the Premier League so far. In the early game, Chelsea came from two goals down to beat Southampton 3-2. A brace from Olivier Giroud spared the blues any embarrassment. Down at the foot of the table, we had a couple of big wins for sides looking to beat the drop. Tom Ince scored a late winner as Huddersfield edged out Watford 1-0, those three points should keep David Wagner's side in the league. Crystal Palace is now six points away from the drop after a 3-2 win over Brighton in the M23 derby. Elsewhere and Burnley looks certain of European football next season with their 2-1 win over Leicester, and finally, Swansea drew 1-1 with Everton.

Hello! Welcome to the Live Updates of Tottenham Vs Manchester City! It's a huge game in prospect at Wembley today, can City see out this blip after their exit in the Champions League? It's going to be a challenge for them against Spurs who have been in fine form in the league. Quick reminder, you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Preview

Manchester City will be looking to put behind their mid-week Champions League misery and focus on the challenge at hand of winning the Premier League. A trip to Wembley awaits the Citizens to take on an in-form Tottenham side, who just like Man United the week before would like to slow down Pep Guardiola’s title celebrations. As ever you can watch all the action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



City will have to win on Saturday evening whilst hoping that bottom of the table West Brom can deny second placed Man United three points in order to claim the title. In team news, midfielder Fernandinho is absent through suspension whilst John Stone & Sergio Aguero will miss out through injury.



As for Spurs, they are finishing the season strongly and have only tasted defeat once in their last 22 games in all competitions. After initially struggling to adapt to their tempory home of Wembley Pochettino’s side have not tasted defeat in 14 Premier League games, a record they would ideally like to continue against City. In injury news, Danny Rose will miss the game after picking up a calf injury in the 2-1 victory against Stoke last weekend.



Speaking ahead of the match Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino insisted that the tie was an important challenge for his side. "We have already shown we are ready to compete. We need to be consistent during the whole season and be the best team like Manchester City are doing today. We need to show ourselves that we can compete."



It certainly promises to be an interesting tactical battle as Manchester City look to take a further step to the Premier League title, however, Guardiola will be tested when taking on a Tottenham side who is improving rapidly under Pochettino. You can watch all the action Live & Exclusive action via beIN SPORTS CONNECT.