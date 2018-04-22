Liverpool star Mohamed Salah crowned PFA player of the year

Liverpool attacker Mohammed Salah has been voted the PFA player of the year by his fellow professionals. The Egyptian winger picked up the prize on Sunday evening, beating the likes of David De Gea, Harry Kane and Kevin De Bruyne to the coveted award. Salah has scored 31 goals so far in the Premier League.

Harry Kane finished in third place, whilst De Bruyne was voted second. Reflecting on winning the player of the award Salah noted. "It's an honour to be nominated to be player of the year, especially chosen by the players I'm very happy and proud to win."

"I want success here (In the Premier League) I didn't have my chance at Chelsea and I wanted to return to the Premier League. We have to carry on, we still have games to go in the Premier League and the Champions League" added the Egyptian winger on returning to the Premier League this season.

Whilst Salah was modest about his successful season on the pitch for the Reds. "I play for the team, I play for the team, not just myself. I want to thank my teammates and coaches."

"It's very special to play for Liverpool in a semi-final, especially playing against Roma I am very excited to play against my old friends at Roma" added Salah when asked about Liverpool's upcoming Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

Whilst in the PFA young player of the year award was won by Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.