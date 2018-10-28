Leicester City has confirmed the death of club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. The club has released the following statement.

"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people onboard survived."

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss."

"In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy."

"A book of condolence, which will be shared with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, will be opened at King Power Stadium from 8am on Tuesday 30 October for supporters wishing to pay their respects."

The Club also confirmed that the EFL Cup tie against Southampton has been postponed in light of the tragedy.

"Both Tuesday’s First Team fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup and the Development Squad fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup have been postponed. Everyone at the Club has been truly touched by the remarkable response of the football family, whose thoughtful messages of support and solidarity have been deeply appreciated at this difficult time."

The accident took place on Saturday evening following Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham. It is understood that the helicopter lost control shortly after taking off from the centre of the pitch before crashing in a carpark near the stadium

Srivaddhanaprabha, was the owner of the King Power Group became Leicester City Chairman in 2010 and oversaw Leicester lift the Premier League in 2016.