Kepa hopes Hazard will commit to Chelsea

Kepa Arriazabalaga hopes Eden Hazard will remain at Chelsea as the Belgian remains strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Kepa excited for English football

Kepa Arrizabalaga feels ready to take on English football having joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a world record fee for a goalkeeper.

Kepa wants to grow at Stamford Bridge

Kepa Arrizabalaga has outlined his vision for his time at Chelsea having joined for a world record fee for a goalkeeper