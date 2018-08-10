Kepa hopes Hazard will commit to Chelsea
Kepa Arriazabalaga hopes Eden Hazard will remain at Chelsea as the Belgian remains strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.
Kepa excited for English football
Kepa Arrizabalaga feels ready to take on English football having joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a world record fee for a goalkeeper.
Kepa wants to grow at Stamford Bridge
Kepa Arrizabalaga has outlined his vision for his time at Chelsea having joined for a world record fee for a goalkeeper