Fulham has confirmed that they have parted ways with boss Slavisa Jokanovic, and have hired Claudio Ranieri as his replacement. Fulham is currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and only have five points from twelve games conceding 31 goals in the process.

Ranieri is no stranger to the Premier League, having guided Leicester City all the way to the title during the 2015/2016 season. Whilst also managing Fulhams West London rivals Chelsea during between 2000-2004. Speaking to the Fulham website, the Italian coach revealed his pride at joining the Lily Whites.

“It is an honour to accept Mr Khan’s invitation and opportunity to lead Fulham, a fantastic club with tradition and history,” Ranieri said. “The objective at Fulham should never be to merely survive in the Premier League. We must at all times be a difficult opponent and should expect to succeed. This Fulham squad has exceptional talent that is contrary to its position in the table. I know this team is very capable of better performances, which we will work on straight away as we prepare for Southampton at the Cottage.