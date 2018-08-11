Mitch Freeley



Arsenal will face last season's champions Manchester City in the first competitive game for new boss Unai Emery. It promises to be a baptism of fire for the Spanish coach, and an early test of the new system in place at the north London club since the departure of Arsene Wenger.

It’s all change at the Emirates after Arsene Wenger was relieved of his duties after 21 years with the club, incomes Emery who favours in-depth video analysis and micromanagement. The very opposite to the football of latter-day the Wenger. It will be interesting to see how the squad has taken to the methods from their new head coach.

Emery wasted little time in the summer transfer window, addressing any previous weaknesses which were so glaringly missed during Wenger’s tenure. German international keeper Bernd Leno has been recruited as competition for Peter Cech, whilst defenders Stephan Lichtsteiner & Sokratis Papastathopoulos add some grit and experience to a backline that was guilty of making too many mistakes last season.

Emery went about quickly to address the issue in central midfield, with Uruguayan international Lucas Torreira acquired from Sampdoria. The tenacious 22-year old may lack the stature and power of former Arsenal defensive midfielders ala Patrick Vieira & Gilberto Silva, but if Torreira can adapt quickly to the hurley burley of the Premier League, then Emery may have picked up a useful player to solve Arsenals midfield woes down the years.

Arsenal Predicted Team

Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Xhaka, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang

How to watch Online- beIN SPORTS CONNECT

TV Channel- HD 11

Kick-off- 18:00

Stadium- Emirates, Arsenal

Pep Guardiola’s side defeated all before them last season as they stormed to the Premier League title. Now the emphasis will be on the Citizens to repeat the same feat in both the league & European competition. Despite having several key players going deep into the World Cup, Pep will be relishing the challenge of Arsenal and will be targeting a statement win to send a message to the league that the Citizens will be looking to defend their title.

After extended runs in the World Cup, Kevin De Bruyne & Raheem Sterling have only just returned to training but Guardiola could throw the players in to ensure the best possible side to kick-start their Premier League title defence. Whilst the likes of Gabriel Jesus & David Silva could start on the bench in favour of Sergio Aguero & Bernardo Silva, as Guardiola looks to balance his hugely talented squad.

Manchester City made only one major signing of note ahead of the new Premier League season. Algerian Riyad Mahrez joins for a record fee and could be in line for his competitive debut. Pep Guardiola had been trailing Mahrez for some time, and it will be interesting in the role the tricky winger will play over the course of the season.

Man City Predicted Team

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva, B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter as a new era at Arsenal starts, with the Gunners taking on Manchester City.




