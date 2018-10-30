Tottenham Hotspur has announced that midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new long-term agreement with the club. Spurs broke the news earlier today, confirming that Alli has signed a deal to 2024.
Alli was signed as a teenager from MK Dons in 2015, and has been a key player in Mauricio Pochettino's side. Alli came on for the final fifteen minutes of Tottenhams 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Monday evening.
✍️ We are delighted to announce that @dele_official has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2024. #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 30, 2018