Top-four finish Pochettino's greatest achievement – Kane

Harry Kane thinks guiding Tottenham to a top-four finish this season in the Premier League is coach Mauricio Pochettino's greatest achievement at the club.

Kane scored the only goal on Wednesday as Spurs beat Newcastle United to move up to third and secure Champions League football for next season.

Wednesday's win means Spurs will finish third as long as they match Liverpool's result on Sunday, with the Reds – still under pressure from Chelsea – facing Brighton and Hove Albion and Pochettino's men hosting Leicester City.

Although Spurs finished second in the Premier League last term, Kane thinks that managing to claim a spot in the top four makes this season a more successful one, predominantly because they have had to contend with leaving White Hart Lane and playing "away from home" all year.

When asked if guaranteeing Champions League football for next season is Pochettino's finest achievement, Kane said: "I think so, I think it is.

"I think some people underestimate how tough it has been at times – 38 games away from home in the Premier League, really, and in a competitive league. That's tough.

"It's not easy when teams come here. It's a big game for them, big stadium for them. We've had to deal with that, deal with the pressure of that. We're delighted to finish it off and take the pressure off for the weekend.

"Especially with the top six, everyone is fighting for a Champions League spot. I'm very proud of the team. We've worked hard to do it. It feels really good.

"We progressed well from the last season. It gave us a lot of confidence this year the way we topped the group with the teams we played.

"Even the Juventus game [in the Champions League's last 16], we didn't go through but we felt like we could have done on another day.

"It's massive, we want to be playing Champions League football every year, especially for us, for Spurs, it is important we do that."

And Kane thinks securing Champions League qualification is a major factor when it comes to recruitment and persuading players to join the club.

"100 percent, it's the big attraction," Kane added. "It's what everyone wants, especially the top players around the world.

"It's massive for us. It's important with the new stadium. You want to be playing Champions League football and I can't wait for those Champions League nights at the new home.

"You never know in football. In transfer windows, you can never put your finger on it, but it is a big attraction, a massive new stadium, a great team.

"The next step is winning stuff but this is a big year for us, hopefully we can have a massive year next year and win some trophies."