Southampton 2 Bournemouth 1: Two-goal Tadic sparks life into Saints' survival bid

Dusan Tadic scored a potentially priceless brace as Southampton moved to within one point of safety with a crucial 2-1 win over out-of-form Bournemouth at St Mary's on Saturday.

The Serbia international made the visitors pay for a pair of defensive errors either side of half-time to snap an eight-game winless run in the Premier League, in the process securing a vital first home victory since November.

They are now within touching distance of 17th-placed Swansea City, who face a difficult home clash with Chelsea - the team that knocked Saints out of the FA Cup semi-finals - later on Saturday.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes had billed the visit of an out-of-sorts Bournemouth side as essential to making his side's remaining games "significant" and they can now look forward to the final three fixtures with some hope of escaping the bottom three.

Tadic made the key breakthrough by capping off a swift counter-attack in the 25th minute and, after Josh King punished some sloppy marking to restore parity on the stroke of half-time, the 29-year-old attacker popped up again to net the winner in the 54th minute.

The Cherries, now beaten in three straight matches, knocked on the door for a second equaliser in stoppage time but the impressive Alex McCarthy pulled off two crucial saves to ensure his side remain buoyant ahead of next weekend's match at Everton, which precedes a defining trip to Swansea.