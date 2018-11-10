It's a joke! Furious Austin calls for VAR after disallowed goal

Charlie Austin has called for VAR in the Premier League after criticising the "ridiculous" officiating in Southampton's 1-1 draw with Watford. The Saints have now gone eight league games without a win after Watford snatched a draw at St Mary's.

Mark Hughes' team, thrashed 6-1 by Manchester City last weekend, took the lead in the 20th minute when Manolo Gabbiadini struck for his first goal of the season.

It was Southampton's first league goal in open play for 615 minutes.

Referee Simon Hooper was under fire when Southampton's Charlie Austin had a second-half goal controversially ruled out for offside against Maya Yoshida, who was stood near the ball but did not touch it.

Watford's Jose Holebas added to Southampton's frustration with an 82nd-minute equaliser that took a big deflection off Southampton's Cedric Soares.

And the striker hit out at the match officials after the match, insisting they need more assistance for such decisions.

"It's ridiculous. Watford shouldn't be in the game. We scored a perfectly good goal that was ruled out for offside," an animated Austin told Sky Sports.

"The officials cost us two points. They said it was offside; that is a joke.

"People go on about VAR. They [the referees] clearly need help. If this is the best, most-watched league in the world then give them all the help they need. It is a joke.

"Sure, there are many positives. We worked hard, we deserved three points and we would have got that had we not been let down by the official.

"The performance was there, we can take that away and we should manage the game."