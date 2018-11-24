Sanchez doesn't want to leave Manchester United - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho insists Alexis Sanchez has not asked to leave Manchester United in January.

The Chile international joined United from Arsenal 10 months ago to much fanfare but has struggled to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has scored just once in 11 appearances this season and has often cut a frustrated figure after failing to replicate the form that made him a favourite in north London.

Reports have suggested Sanchez could seek a move abroad when the transfer window opens in the new year but Mourinho is confident the former Barcelona man will tough it out.

"I don't think so because he never told me that he wants to leave or isn't happy to stay," said Mourinho, who claimed he will not stand in the player's way should that stance change.

"That's me. That is a personal thing related to my philosophy," he said.

Like United, Sanchez has struggled for consistency this season, but Mourinho believes he is starting to show signs of life.

He added: "He is improving like the team is improving.

"When he plays he is giving us his personality, his desire to play and to produce for the team and trying to adapt to how we play and vice versa, can he do better? I think we can all do better.

"I can do better and he can do better and all the other players can also do better."