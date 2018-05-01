Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson

Roma goalkeeper Alisson thinks his former team-mate and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is in such rich form that he is "feared like" Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Salah left Roma for Anfield in the close-season and has enjoyed an incredible debut season at the club, scoring 43 times in all competitions thus far.

His brilliance in the Premier League has been recognised with individual awards, while he is also being suggested as a contender for the Ballon d'Or, particularly given his inspirational form in helping Liverpool to the Champions League semi-finals.

The Egyptian scored twice against his former side in the first leg of the semi-final, which Liverpool won 5-2, and Alisson thinks Salah evokes as much fear as Messi.

"It's tough," Alisson told Gazzetta Dello Sport. "He [Salah] has innate talent and now has an incredible confidence in himself, but we can stop him playing as a team.

"Messi is the strongest player I've played against, but now Momo [Salah] is feared like him

"With the season he's having he can get into contention for the Ballon d'Or, or at least get among the top three, even if the games are done after the Champions League and especially after the World Cup."