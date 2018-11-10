English
Newcastle 2 Bournemouth 1 - Match Report

Rondon at the double as Newcastle register back to back Premier League wins

reuters

Newcastle sealed a second successive league win for the first time in nine months, beating Bournemouth 2-1 at St James' Park.

Salomon Rondon scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle when the on-loan West Brom striker netted from close range in the seventh minute.

Rondon doubled Newcastle's advantage five minutes before half-time, then Jefferson Lerma reduced the deficit with his first goal for Bournemouth in first-half stoppage-time. The result leaves Newcastle in 14th place in the Premier League, heading into the international break. 

