Mourinho in furious bust-up with Chelsea staff after late equaliser

A furious scuffle involving Jose Mourinho and the Chelsea coaching staff erupted at the end of Saturday's 2-2 draw between the Blues and Manchester United.

The visitors looked to be heading for a 2-1 win only for Ross Barkley to snatch an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.

As the Chelsea staff celebrated on the touchline, assistant coach Marco Ianni ran past the seated Mourinho, at which point the United boss jumped to his feet to confront him and had to be held back by stewards.

After the final whistle, Mourinho went to applaud the United fans before holding up three figures to the home support – apparently in reference to the three Premier League titles he won as Chelsea manager – after having they had taunted him with chants following Barkley's leveller.