Morata: I still have more to prove

Alvaro Morata believes he still has more to prove following his recent upturn in form for Chelsea.

The Spain international was left out of their World Cup squad after losing form in the second half of last season and had similarly struggled this season until the past few games.

Morata has scored three goals in his last two Premier League games, including a decisive brace in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

"I think I can prove more," he told Chelsea's official website. "In the past it wasn't easy for me, but this is a new season. I think it's not important if you score 25 or 30 goals, it's important you help the team to win.

"I prefer winning something and scoring less goals, but I will be so happy if I score a lot of goals and we win trophies this season. I'm a striker, it's our job and it's true that we need to score, and I am happy when I do."

Praising Chelsea's style of play under Maurizio Sarri, whose only defeat as boss was in August's Community Shield, Morata added: "It's fun how we play now.

"I think for the supporters as well, when they come to see our matches, it's good because we enjoy playing and we have had some very good performances with the ball.

"For example, the goal I scored against Southampton was a good team goal and we enjoy playing one and two-touch quickly, which is what the manager wants."

Chelsea are two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City going into Sunday's clash with Everton, with a tricky away game with Tottenham to come after the international break.

"We have a very strong mentality, we are always together and we have a really good group this year," Morata said. "If we are lucky, I think we can be one of the teams in the race for the Premier League."