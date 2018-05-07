Manchester United thank outpouring of support for stricken Ferguson



Manchester United thanked well-wishers from around the football world for showing their support for legendary former manager Alex Ferguson following emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage.



Considered the most successful manager in the history of British football, Ferguson, 76, won 38 major trophies in just over 26 years in charge of United, including 13 Premier League titles and the Champions League twice before retiring in 2013.

Manchester United would like to thank the wider football world for the messages of support following the news that Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2018



United have offered no update no Ferguson's condition since saying a procedure on the haemorrhage on Saturday had gone "very well" but that a period of intensive care is needed to optimise his recovery.



However, United thanked the many well-wishers, including from the likes of rival managers Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, who spoke of their admiration for Ferguson.



"Manchester United would like to thank its friends in the wider football world for the countless messages of support that have been conveyed following the news that Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening," United said in a statement on Sunday.

"As well as being uppermost in the thoughts of our own players, past and present, Sir Alex has been the subject of many warm and touching comments from other clubs, governing bodies and individuals in the beautiful game."