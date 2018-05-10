English
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record

After winning the EFL Cup and the Premier League with Manchester City this season, goalkeeper Ederson has picked up another prize.

The records keep tumbling at Manchester City, with goalkeeper Ederson adding the latest one.

The Brazilian has already collected EFL Cup and Premier League winners' medals since signing from Benfica last June, and now he has a Guinness World Record to his name.

Ederson, whose distribution has added a fresh dimension to City's attacking play, produced the longest drop-kick in football, which was measured at an incredible 75.35 metres.

The 24-year-old, set to go to the World Cup with his country, showed off the honour on his Instagram account on Thursday.

