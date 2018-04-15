Manchester City crowned Premier League Champions following Man United defeat

Manchester City has won the Premier League title, following second-placed Manchester United's 1-0 defeat on Sunday evening to bottom side West Bromwich Albion.

Pep Guardiola's side defeated Tottenham 3-1 on Saturday evening, to ensure that they were just one victory away from sealing their third Premier League crown. However, a shock 1-0 win for West Brom, who are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League means that the title celebrations can start early for the Citizens.