Man City boss Guardiola: It will not be possible to train another team in England

Pep Guardiola does not think he will be able to coach another English team after Manchester City and hinted he has the conditions to make a long-term stay at the Etihad Stadium possible.

Guardiola signed a contract extension with City in May, running through until the end of the 2020-21 season, after inspiring his side to dominant Premier League and EFL Cup triumphs.

If the 47-year-old sees out his terms in Manchester it will make for a longer stay than his previous four- and three-year tenures at Barcelona and Bayern Munich respectively.

During a wide-ranging interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, in which Guardiola chose six of his favourite songs and reflected on his formative years in Catalonia, the City boss discussed the influence of Manchester United great Alex Ferguson and acknowledged the relative lack of intrusive pressure in English football makes lengthy periods of employment possible for managers.

"I understand the way football is in England, you can stay maybe 20 years in one place," he said.

"Here, during the week, I don't see the journalists. We've had many, many problems in the club. Sometimes we have to be tough with the players in the locker room and nothing goes out.

"In Barcelona and Bayern Munich, everything that happens – next time it is in the media. Here you are more comfortable.

"The way you live day by day, the people you are working [with] - this situation is completely different.

"Alex Ferguson – 25 years in Barcelona [like his time at United], I don't know if this would be possible. You know the reality there!

"I think here is more comfortable. Always you have the pressure. If things are not going well you will be sacked, but that is not a problem.

"The problems [can be] during the day. The way we train, the [training] centre is comfortable, is private, is secret."

Now in his third season with the Premier League champions, Guardiola feels an increasingly strong affinity with the club and the city.

"The people love you – if your t-shirt is blue, you are mine. They help you to love where you are," he explained.

"I'm sorry, I will be a Mancunian for the rest of my life. I will be a Manchester City fan. It will not be possible to train another team in England like Manchester City.

"I feel the love from the people here. I like to do it better, to make a better club so they can believe that we are strong enough to do better things.

"In the end, all human beings want to be protected and supported in the bad moments."