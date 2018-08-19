Liverpool's Firmino dreaming of Premier League title glory

Roberto Firmino believes Liverpool are ready to finally end their long wait for a Premier League title this season.

It has been 28 years since the Reds last triumphed in the top flight but there is hope around Merseyside that they can finally end the drought, having reached May's Champions League final.

The likes of Alisson, Naby Keita and Fabinho have all arrived since to enhance Firmino's confidence that this could be Liverpool's season.

"I am optimistic and I believe ­Liverpool are capable of fighting for the greatest success this season," he told The Mirror.

"I also think we have a better team than last season and that the new ­players will improve the performance of the team.

"Of course, we know we have to show it on the field and we know that, for our new players, it is not easy to adapt quickly to a new team. But I always think ­positively.

"We have shown in the last campaign that our dreams can be fulfilled and that we can return to the path of winning titles. This year, we must not fail and that is the attitude of the ­players.

"Certainly my dream is to lift the ­Premier League trophy with Liverpool and that's what we are trying to do."

Last season Jurgen Klopp's side finished a whopping 25 points behind Manchester City who, like Liverpool, started the new campaign with a victory in their first fixture.

Yet Liverpool have beaten City in their previous three meetings in all competitions and Firmino is anticipating a closer title race this term.

"City are not invincible, they have lost games too," he added.

"I think the battle for the title is going to be very tough and will go until the very last day. That's why we're ­determined to start at the top.

"The favourites are the usual ones – City, [Manchester] United, Chelsea and us. I don't think there will be any big surprises.

"But the Premier League is one of the toughest competitions in the world and so much of the battle is in the head. So let's see what happens.

"All I can promise our supporters is that we will give every last drop and ­finish the season absolutely empty in a bid to win the title."

Firmino is also keen to make amends for the 3-1 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Kiev.

"​The Premier League is our main challenge, but also Europe, after ­reaching the final against Real Madrid and falling down last season," he explained.

"That left us with a bad taste in our mouths, but we have to be patient and go game by game to achieve what we really want this time."