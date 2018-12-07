Lingard and Man United still believe in top-four chances

Jesse Lingard insisted there is still time for Manchester United to make up ground in their fading quest for Champions League qualification.

Only 15 matches have been played in the Premier League but United are already eighth and eight points adrift of the top four following Wednesday's entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal.

Anthony Martial and Lingard helped rescue a point for United but the Red Devils' winless streak in the league extended to four games as they fell 18 points behind leaders Manchester City.

United manager Jose Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure and cast doubt over the club's top-four hopes, however, Lingard remains positive.

"I think we believe as a squad," he said. "There's a long way to go in the season, so for us it's about taking every game as it comes and trying to get the three points.

"That's the main thing. There are a lot of games, especially this month, so we need everyone in the squad to be fully fit."

Lingard added: "There's always pressure on people's shoulders when it comes to Man United and it's how you deal with the pressure.

"And as footballers we just enjoy our football and want to win games. That’s the main thing."

United welcome bottom side Fulham to Old Trafford on Saturday, looking to claim their first Premier League victory since November 2.