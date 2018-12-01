Leicester City 2 Watford 0: Vardy & Maddison star as Foxes cruise

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison's first-half strikes gave Leicester City a comfortable 2-0 Premier League victory over Watford at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester raced into a two-goal lead inside 23 minutes on Saturday, Vardy converting a penalty he won himself from Ben Foster before Maddison scored a stunning goal to cap a lethal counter-attack.

Watford struggled as an attacking force – failing to register a single shot on target – and Demarai Gray hit the post for Leicester in the closest either side came to a goal after the break, the day getting worse for the visitors when Etienne Capoue was sent off in the last minute.

Leicester move above their opponents as a result of a victory that meant they have now won all five of their Premier League home matches against Watford, conceding just once in the process.

The opener came after Ben Chilwell's throughball released Vardy, who was brought down as he tried to round Foster, referee Graham Scott pointing to the spot despite the goalkeeper's protests.

Vardy sent Foster the wrong way, and then helped Marc Albrighton to set up his side's second 11 minutes later.

A trademark Leicester counter-attack ended when Albrighton's cross was superbly controlled by Maddison in mid-air, the attacking midfielder then flicking the ball over defender Adrian Mariappa and firing in a tremendous volley from just inside the area.

Isaac Success, in as one of two changes, failed to mark his new Watford contract with a goal, firing over when it looked easier to score, while Roberto Pereyra fired just wide after the break.

Demarai Gray crashed an effort against the post for Leicester, while two squandered chances from Andre Gray were the only late openings of note at the other end before Capoue saw red for a two-footed challenge on substitute Kelechi Iheanacho, who Watford felt was the one who should have been penalised.