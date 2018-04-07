Klopp hopeful over Salah fitness ahead of City clash

Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful that star man Mohamed Salah will return for Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Salah limped out of the first leg against City after 52 minutes, the Egypt international having set the Reds on their way to a stunning 3-0 victory at Anfield.

A groin problem forced the 25-year-old's early exit and the 38-goal talisman was not risked for Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton in the Premier League.

"We didn't think about [playing] him, why should I," said Klopp after the goalless draw.

"I don't get a ticker every five minutes of how he feels."

But the German confirmed there is a hope within the club that he will be cleared to return against City.

"That's what everybody thinks, but we will see," added Klopp.